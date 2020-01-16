Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market is Anticipated Expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2026

Global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market – Snapshot

The global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market is driven by various factors such as shift from use of plasma-derived proteins to recombinant therapies, rise in awareness about rare disease management and increased focus on investments in rare diseases. Additionally, steady increase in the number of patients with rare hematological diseases and product approvals by regulatory authorities such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Commission, and Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (Japan) are anticipated to drive the market significantly during the forecast period. However, the high cost of treatment and availability of alternative therapies are likely to restrain the global market.

The global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market has been segmented based on drug class, cell line, and indication. Based on drug class, the market has been classified into recombinant coagulation factors and human C1 esterase inhibitor. The recombinant coagulation factors segment has been further sub-segmented into recombinant coagulation factor VIII, recombinant coagulation factor IX, recombinant coagulation factor VIIa, and others. The recombinant coagulation factor VIII sub-segment is projected to account for a major share of the recombinant coagulation factors segment of the market by 2026, due to the increase in number of hemophilia A cases across the globe, new product launches, and use of recombinant plasma protein therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A. The recombinant coagulation factor VIIa sub-segment is anticipated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. In terms of cell line, the market has been categorized into Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line, baby hamster kidney (BHK) cell line, human embryonic kidney (HEK) cell line, and others. The Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line segment is expected to expand at a prominent CAGR due to an increase in the utilization of CHO cell lines for manufacturing therapeutic products. Based on indication, the market has been segregated into hemophilia A, hemophilia B, Von Willebrand disease, and others

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=62010

Based on region, the global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the global market. In North America, the market in the U.S. is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace, due to a surge in the demand for recombinant coagulation factor VII and IX, rise in the emphasis on the management of rare diseases such as hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and Von Willebrand disease, and increase in the number of market players offering recombinant plasma proteins. Additionally, market players are focused on increasing global presence through distribution agreements, partnerships, and geographical expansion.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62010

In Europe, increasing number of established biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies and research institutes, universities, and commercial players are obtaining funds for research & development studies in the field of recombinant DNA technology, which in turn is projected to boost the market. Furthermore, advancements in genetic engineering and biotechnology in countries such as Germany, U.K., and France significantly drive the opportunities of developing new therapeutics products for diseases. Moreover, in January 2017, CSL Limited received approval and marketing authorization from European Commission for AFSTYLA, indicated for the treatment of Hemophilia A. Such approvals increased the availability of drugs in Europe.

Major players operating in the global recombinant plasma protein therapeutics market include CSL Limited, Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), Octapharma, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer AG, Bioverativ Therapeutics, Inc. (Sanofi), Aptevo Therapeutics, Pharming Group NV, and Pfizer Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com