SWITZERLAND PROTON THERAPY MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2023

Introduction

Switzerland Proton Therapy Market is expected to almost double by the year 2022, from its current market value in 2016. Switzerland represents a huge untapped market opportunity for proton therapy. Being a conventional proton therapy center of Europe, Switzerland remains flooded with the demand for proton therapy by patients converging from all over the globe. Currently, there are only a few proton therapy centers available in Switzerland that can treat a limited number of patients each year due to the gap in demand and supply.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled “Switzerland Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, List of Proton Therapy Centers and Forecast to 2022” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Proton Therapy Market.

This 51 Page report with 11 Figures and 1 Table has been analyzed from 4 View Points:

1. Actual and Potential Proton Therapy Market (2010 – 2022)

2. Actual and Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Treatment (2010 – 2022)

3. List of Proton Therapy Centers

4. Proton Therapy Market – Drivers and Challenges

Data Sources

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Switzerland Proton Therapy Market Analysis

2.1 Switzerland Proton Therapy – Actual and Potential Market (2010 – 2022)

2.1.1 Switzerland – Actual Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

2.1.2 Switzerland – Potential Proton Therapy Market and Forecast

2.2 Switzerland Proton Therapy Patients Number – Actual and Potential (2010 – 2022)

2.2.1 Switzerland – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Number and Forecast

2.2.2 Switzerland – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy Number and Forecast

3. Switzerland – List of Proton Therapy Centers, Start of Treatment, Patient Treated

4. Switzerland – Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers

4.1 Paul Scherrer Institute, Center for Proton Therapy, including the OPTIS2 gantry – Number of Patients Treated (2007 – 2015)

5. Current Radiation Therapies

5.1 Third Dimensional Conformal Therapy (CRT)

5.2 Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

5.3 Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

5.4 Stereotactic Radiotherapy

5.5 Neutron Therapy

5.6 Heavy Ion Radiotherapy

5.7 Proton Therapy

6. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

6.1 Proton Accelerator

6.2 Beam Transport System

6.3 Beam Delivery System

6.3.1 The Passive Scattering Technique

6.3.2 Beam Scanning

6.4 Nozzle

6.4.1 Single Scattering

6.4.2 Double Scattering

6.4.3 Uniform Scanning Nozzle

6.4.4 Pencil Scanning Nozzle

6.5 Treatment Planning System

6.6 Image Viewers

6.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)

6.8 Human Resource

7. Proton Therapy – Driving Factors

7.1 Technology Advancement

7.1.1 Next-Generation Proton Technique

7.1.2 Technological Advances Make Proton Therapy Centers More Scalable

7.2 Growing Incidence of Cancer Patients

7.3 Proton Therapy Provides Enormous Benefits

8. Proton Therapy – Challenges

8.1 Requires Huge Investment

8.2 Operations Challenges

8.3 More Clinical Evidence Is Needed

List of Figures:

Figure 2-1: Switzerland – Actual Proton Therapy Market (Million US$), 2010 – 2016

Figure 2-2: Switzerland – Forecast for Actual Proton Therapy Market (Million US$), 2017 – 2022

Figure 2-3: Switzerland – Potential Proton Therapy Market (Million US$), 2009 – 2016

Figure 2-4: Switzerland – Forecast for Potential Proton Therapy Market (Million US$), 2017 – 2022

Figure 2-5: Switzerland – Actual Patient Treated with Proton Therapy (Number), 2010 – 2016

Figure 2-6: Switzerland – Forecast for Actual Patient Treated with Proton Therapy (Number), 2017 – 2022

Figure 2-7: Switzerland – Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy (Number), 2009 – 2016

Figure 2-8: Switzerland – Forecast for Potential Candidate for Proton Therapy (Number), 2017 – 2022

Figure 4-1: Paul Scherrer Institute, Center for Proton Therapy, including the OPTIS2 gantry – Total Patients Treated (Number), 2007 – 2015

Figure 7-1: Switzerland – Number of Patient Diagnosed with Cancer (Number), 2012 – 2016

Figure 7-2: Switzerland – Forecast for Number of Patient Diagnosed with Cancer (Number), 2017 – 2022

