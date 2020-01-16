Top Key players operating in the Polypropylene Carbonate Market include BASF, Empower Materials, Bangfeng, Novomer, MegaChem Ltd. | 2025

Polypropylene carbonate, a thermoplastic material, is a copolymer of carbon dioxide and propylene oxide. It is soluble in polar solvents such as chlorinated hydrocarbons, ketones, dichloromethane, and ethyl acetate. It is insoluble in water, alcohols, and aliphatic hydrocarbons. It is used in various binders, adhesives, coatings, elastomers, and manufacture of synthetic fibers and household cleaners.

Rechargeable lithium batteries is a recently discovered application of polypropylene carbonate. About 80% of rechargeable lithium battery is filler, which is polypropylene carbonate. Polypropylene carbonate is also used extensively in various applications in textile and synthetic fiber industries.

Polypropylene carbonate material has low density with high absorption capacity. The high resilience following static and dynamic loading enables its usage in high load applications. Polypropylene carbonate material is employed in automotive construction owing to its high energy absorption capacity, low weight, and high thermal stability. It is resistant to chemicals and oils and acts as heat insulator in electrical applications. It is also environmentally friendly. These properties act as the primary drivers of the polypropylene carbonate market. Polypropylene carbonate has been an effective substitute for traditionally used but more hazardous and heavily regulated solvents, including acetone, methylene chloride, perchloroethylene, and toluene, owing to its safety and regulatory profile. Polypropylene carbonate offers an excellent VOC and toxicity reduction solution for several formulations and applications.

Polypropylene carbonate needs controlled atmosphere and safe handling. It is stable under normal storage conditions. However, Polypropylene carbonate may decompose, liberating CO2, in the presence of acid, base, metal oxide, or salt. Volatility in prices of raw materials used in the production of polypropylene carbonate is hampering the polypropylene carbonate market.

Based on form, the global polypropylene carbonate market can be divided into pellet based, film based, aqueous dispersion/emulsion based, and foam based.

Based on end-use industry, the global polypropylene carbonate market can be segregated into automotive, packaging, electronics, textiles, cosmetics & personal care, and industrial. It is used in paints and coatings in the automotive industry. It is employed as solvent of nitro-cotton, cellulose ether, synthetic resin, and natural resin in textile printing & dyeing industry. Polypropylene carbonate is used in the manufacture of circuit boards and construction of lithium batteries in the electronics industry. Led to its environmental friendliness and bio-degradability, it is extensively used in packaging applications. Polypropylene carbonate is employed in the formulation of makeup products, primarily lipstick, eye shadow, and mascara, as well as skin cleansing products. It can also be used in metals treatment for effective surface cleaning and degreasing applications.

In terms of geography, the global polypropylene carbonate market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific has relatively large number of manufacturers of polypropylene carbonate. It is expected to be the dominant region, led by the increase in usage of polypropylene carbonate. Rise in demand for polypropylene carbonate in various end-use industries such as automotive and electronics is likely to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are estimated to fuel the polypropylene carbonate market. The polypropylene carbonate market in North America and Europe is projected to expand during the forecast period. Countries in Middle East & Africa consist of untapped markets. This provides an opportunity to market players to expand their share in such countries.

Key players operating in the global polypropylene carbonate market include BASF, Empower Materials, Bangfeng, Novomer, MegaChem Ltd., and Cardia Bioplastics.