8K Technology Market: Know the key growth strategies adopted by key players

A screen with resolution around 8000 pixels width is known as 8K resolution. 8K (UHD) ultra-high definition is the current highest resolution in digital television. 8K UHD is referred to the screen resolution of 7680×4320. The screen resolution in 8K UHD is twice the horizontal and vertical pixels in 4K UHD, as well as four times linear resolution of 1080 pixels in full HD. This technological advancement is being observed year on year with increasing demand for ultra-high definition screen or display among end users, owing to enhanced picture quality, image depth, and brighter colors. Along with technological development in television, monitor and notebook, there is significant development observed in professional camera and projectors. The high pixel count in 8K UHD resolution offers high clarity of images and better viewing angles. 8K technology displays are used in consumer electronics, commercial applications, and medical applications.

One of the major driving factor for the growth of global 8K technology market is increasing use of 8K UHD screen or display in television. Use of technologically advanced 8K UHD television is increasing among end users owing to its ultra-high definition image, high resolution, and better viewing angle. Consumer electronic is expected to increase the demand of consumer goods such as television, monitor and notebooks as it is consider as major segment contributing to the growth of 8K technology market. Moreover, in sports and entertainment industry, use of technologically advanced camera is increasing as it has capability to capture the image with high resolution picture clarity from a long distance. Additionally, in entertainment industry 8K technology enabled camera is experiencing the growth owing to increasing demand from filmmakers and professional photographers due to its ability to capture better images. As a result of this, demand of 8K technology in commercial applications is expected to drive the market at a rapid pace during forecast period.

Moreover, in medical applications 8K technology display devices are gradually increasing. Use of 8K UHD displays are helpful during surgery as it provides enhanced image of tissue structures to differentiate between infected and damaged tissues. Hence, adoption of 8K UHD displays are preferred over traditional imaging technique. Furthermore, increasing consumer interest in using large screen TVs with 8K technology in order to have theater like experience at home or to play video games for their entertainment is anticipated to offer an opportunity to 8K technology market. However, high price of the devices with 8K technology and limited availability of 8K technology products in the market are expected to be the restraining factors for growth of global 8K technology market.

The global 8K technology market has been segmented based on product type, screen resolution, end user, and region. Based on product type, the global 8K technology market can be classified into television, monitor and notebook, professional camera, and projector. Based on screen resolution the 8K technology market can be segmented into 7680×4320, 8192×4320, 8192×5120, and 8192×8192. Based on end user the 8K technology market can be segmented into consumer electronics, commercial applications, and healthcare and medical. Additionally, based on geography, the 8K technology market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.