A2P and P2A Messaging Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “A2P and P2A Messaging Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report focuses on the global A2P and P2A Messaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the A2P and P2A Messaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3928428-global-a2p-and-p2a-messaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global A2P and P2A Messaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the A2P and P2A Messaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of A2P and P2A Messaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3928428-global-a2p-and-p2a-messaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 CRM

1.4.3 Promotions

1.4.4 Pushed Content

1.4.5 Interactive

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global A2P and P2A Messaging Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Entertainment

1.5.4 Tourism

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Marketing

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Media

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size

2.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 A2P and P2A Messaging Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 A2P and P2A Messaging Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 MBlox

12.1.1 MBlox Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.1.4 MBlox Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 MBlox Recent Development

12.2 CLX Communications

12.2.1 CLX Communications Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.2.4 CLX Communications Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CLX Communications Recent Development

12.3 Infobip

12.3.1 Infobip Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.3.4 Infobip Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Infobip Recent Development

12.4 Tanla Solutions

12.4.1 Tanla Solutions Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.4.4 Tanla Solutions Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Tanla Solutions Recent Development

12.5 SAP Mobile Services

12.5.1 SAP Mobile Services Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Mobile Services Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP Mobile Services Recent Development

12.6 Silverstreet BV

12.6.1 Silverstreet BV Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.6.4 Silverstreet BV Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Silverstreet BV Recent Development

12.7 Syniverse Technologies

12.7.1 Syniverse Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.7.4 Syniverse Technologies Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Syniverse Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Nexmo Co. Ltd.

12.8.1 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.8.4 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 Tyntec

12.9.1 Tyntec Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.9.4 Tyntec Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Tyntec Recent Development

12.10 SITO Mobile

12.10.1 SITO Mobile Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 A2P and P2A Messaging Introduction

12.10.4 SITO Mobile Revenue in A2P and P2A Messaging Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 SITO Mobile Recent Development

12.11 OpenMarket Inc.

12.12 Genesys Telecommunications

12.13 3Cinteractive

12.14 Vibes Media

12.15 Beepsend

12.16 Soprano

12.17 Accrete

12.18 FortyTwo Telecom AB

12.19 ClearSky

12.20 Ogangi Corporation

12.21 AMD Telecom S.A

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: NORAH TRENT

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3928428-global-a2p-and-p2a-messaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/a2p-and-p2a-messaging-global-market-2019-industry-analysis-growth-trends-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2024/504231

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 504231