Acne Vulgaris Market Growth, Capacity, Scope, Revenue, Key-Players, and Forecast until 2025

Acne vulgaris is a type of disorder that is characterized with the occurrence of seborrhea (scaly red skin), papules, pimples, comedones and nodules on the skin. Acne vulgaris primarily affects back, face and chest. Acne majorly affects teenagers however, its occurrence in adult population is also prominent. Onset of the disorder usually occurs at puberty due to increased secretion of sebum triggered by the action of high androgen levels. Also, during pregnancy, androgen level in the body increases hence increases the risk of acne vulgaris. It has been proven that acne vulgaris can be transmitted to next hereditary level, hence is also considered as hereditary disorder.

Acne vulgaris is caused by Propionibacterium acnes and Staphylococcus aureus bacteria. Propionibacterium acnes is considered to be the most widely present acne-causing bacterium. Acne vulgaris on the body can be detected by their physical presence and morphology. However, depending upon the severity of the disorder, various diagnostic tests are performed for confirmation of the disorder that include Leeds acne grading technique, Pillsbury scale and Cook’s acne grading scale. Therapy for treating the disorder depends upon the type of acne, their distribution on the body and severity.

Various medications are advised by physicians to treat acne vulgaris including benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, hormones (norgestimate, desogestrel and drospirenone), antibiotics, topical retinoids, oral retinoids, and combined therapy. Combined therapy refers to the application of multiple medications together such as combination of antibiotic + benzoyl peroxide and topical retinoid + benzoyl peroxide. Also, physical therapies are performed on patients suffering from acne vulgaris, including lesion removal and phototherapy.

The market for acne vulgaris is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing number of people suffering from the disorder. It is estimated that in the individuals aged 12 to 24 years, prevalence rate of the disorder is around 85%. In addition, change in dietary pattern will also stimulate the growth of the market. Major players operating in the market include Actavis Mid Atlantic LLC, Novan, Inc., Stiefel Laboratories, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Johnson & Johnson.

