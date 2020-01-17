Anticancer Drugs Market to Expand at a Robust 6-7% CAGR Between 2017 and 2025

Global Anticancer drugs Market: Scope and Research Methodology

This report on the global anticancer drugs market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global anticancer drugs market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12458

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global anticancer drugs market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of features of different type of drugs, therapies and cancer types. Additionally, market related factors such as rise in preference of targeted therapies, high prevalence rate of cancer, rise in per capita healthcare expenditure etc. in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=12458

Anticancer drugs Market: Segmentation

Cancer is caused due to abnormal growth of the cells. Anticancer drugs are also known as antineoplastic drugs. These drugs prevents and inhibits the growth of cancer cells.

Based on drug types, global anticancer drugs market is segmented into cytotoxic drugs, targeted drugs, and hormonal drugs. The targeted drugs segment is further segmented into monoclonal antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors and others. The segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market. The targeted drugs have a significant demand and is expected to continue dominating the global market throughout the forecast period.

Based on therapy type, global anticancer drugs market is segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and others. Targeted therapy held the highest share of the market and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Side effects of chemotherapy and specificity of the targeted drug are the factors driving the growth of global market.

Based on cancer types, the global anticancer drugs market is segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, leukemia, colorectal cancer and others. The lung cancer segment is expected to expand at the fast rate due to high prevalence of the disease worldwide.

Anticancer drugs Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global anticancer drugs market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region.

The report also profiles major players in the anticancer drugs market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Amgen Inc, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck & Co., Inc. etc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com