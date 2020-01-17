Audio Drivers Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Geographic Segmentation and Competitive Landscape Report to 2028

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Audio Drivers Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028” to its database.

An audio driver acts as a bridge that connects the features of software and hardware. Audio drivers enable the device’s operating system to procure the features of the hardware and execute those features in the applicable program. This helps software developers develop the programs that can interact with the audio drivers so that the software does not have to interact with the hardware directly. For this purpose, developers need to code the program to be independent from the hardware that the end user is operating. The audio drivers act as translators and messengers to receive and send information from the device hardware for the coded program. In the absence of the features that are provided by audio drivers, software developers would have to re-configure their coding for each individual computing hardware. Audio drivers are a part of the device’s nervous system. The signals that originate from the coded program are converted by audio drivers into a format that can be processed by the speakers. These signals that are translated by the audio drivers allow the sound card component to produce an audio output from the device’s speakers. Therefore, when the audio driver is outdated or not installed, the computing system in the device would generate an error justifying that a hardware component is missing.

Audio Drivers: Market Drivers and Challenges

Audio drivers have the ability to translate a range of signals that are transmitted by the audio source system. This factor is the primary driver of the global audio drivers market. Vendors of audio drivers provide customization services to increase the efficiency of the audio drivers offered by them as well as to fulfil the requirements of audio driver applications. These are some of the factors driving the global audio drivers market. In addition, continuous growth in the entertainment industry is also expected to play a major role in propelling the global audio drivers market. However, the availability of cheap and poorly programmed audio drivers is expected to restrict the growth of the global audio drivers market.

Audio Drivers: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global audio drivers market can be segmented into the following:

Motherboard Audio Drivers

Sound Card Drivers

The most common audio drivers found in the market are sound card drivers.

On the basis of installation, the global audio drivers market can be segmented into the following:

Web-based Audio Drivers

Storage-based Audio Drivers

Storage-based audio drivers hold the largest market share as they are offered either pre-installed or as a setup folder in CDs and DVDs. However, web-based audio drivers are gaining popularity among residential end users due to their easy accessibility.

On the basis of operating system, the global audio drivers market can be segmented into the following:

Windows

iOS

Android

Others

Every operating system requires audio drivers to facilitate the final audio output. However, Windows operating system holds the largest market share of the global audio drivers market.

On the basis of end user, the global audio drivers market can be segmented into the following:

Residential

Professional

Audio Drivers: Regional Market Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global audio drivers market and is expected to maintain a significant growth rate over the forecast period. The audio drivers market in Western Europe is expected to register the highest growth rate. The growth of the audio drivers market in the Western Europe business region can be attributed to the ever-rising trend of research and development in audio drivers as well as other audio-related computer science. China and Japan are expected to register a steady growth rate in the audio drivers market. The audio drivers market in the Southeast Asia and others of Asia Pacific region is also expected to generate a steady growth rate during the forecast period. The ability of the population to spend on the enhancement of the residential and professional sectors owing to growth in the disposable income provides a platform that facilitates the growth of the global audio drivers market. Furthermore, the growth of the entertainment industry plays a major role in driving the global audio drivers market.

Audio Drivers: Key Market Players

Some of the prominent players in the global audio drivers market include Realtek Semiconductor Corp.; Creative Technology Ltd.; Intel Corporation; VIA Technologies, Inc.; EVGA Corporation; Elitegroup Computer Systems; Aztech Group Ltd. and Micro-Star INT’L CO., LTD., among others.

Regional analysis for the market includes the development of these systems in the following regions:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



