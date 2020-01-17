Automotive supercharger Market Global Analysis 2019-2023: Key Findings, Regional Study, Competitors Strategy, Top Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Automotive Supercharger Market 2019

Automotive Supercharger Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive Supercharger Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023.

Automotive Supercharger Market Information by Technology (Twin Screw, Centrifugal, Roots), Source of Power (IC Engine, Electric Motor), Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel), Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial and Motorcycle), Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Get Sample Report of Automotive Supercharger [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5757

Market Insights

The global automotive supercharger market is anticipated to expand at 6 % CAGR over the assessment period (2017-2023) owing to the unparalleled competition faced from the global players, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Automotive supercharger, also known as forced induction system, involves an external compressor which is fitted to the engine assembly. The compressor sucks the atmospheric air, compresses the air and passes the compressed air to the engine combustion chamber. The air mixes with the fuel, causing combustion at high temperature, which results in the production of heat and by-product in gas form. The power generated per unit volume of fuel increases along with fuel efficiency.

Future Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

The automobile sector is facing unparalleled competition from the global players as each automaker are trying to differentiate from each other by offering a unique product. Automobile consumers purchase high-performance cars in terms of design, comfort, and utility value. Moreover, owing to the natural resource and global fuel crisis faced by the world, automakers are manufacturing fuel and energy efficient automobiles. These are some of the factors influencing the growth of the global supercharger market across the globe during the assessment period. Moreover, easy installation, improved energy output, easy operation and maintenance of assembly are some of the other factors driving the market over the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the high cost associated with the development of automotive superchargers due to the usage of heavy-duty components is anticipated to stimulate the market growth over the review period. On the other hand, development of electric automotive superchargers with the help of hybrid technology is expected to reduce the development cost.

Global Automotive Supercharger Market Segmentation

The global automotive supercharger market has been segmented based on fuel type, technology, source of power, vehicle type, and region.

By mode of technology, the market has been sub-segmented into twin screw supercharger, centrifugal supercharger, and root’s supercharger. Among these, the widely used technology is the centrifugal supercharger. The air-fuel mixture enters the system through the central part and passes through the diffuser, causing an increase in the air pressure. Moreover, ease of installation along with affordability makes this system popular in the market.

By source of power, the global automotive supercharger market has been segmented into IC engine and electric motor. Among these, the internal combustion (IC) engine uses the supercharger system compared to the electric motor.

By mode of fuel type, the market has been segmented into petrol and diesel. Among these, the petrol engine uses the supercharger system more as the exhaust which is produced by petrol engine is less as compared to diesel engine.

By mode of vehicle type, the global automotive supercharger market has been segmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and motorcycle.

Browse Full Report of Automotive Supercharger [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-supercharger-market-5757

North America to Maintain its Dominance

Geographically, the automotive supercharger market spans across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, North America has been noticed to show a growing interest in sports and SUV cars. Such high-end and high-performance vehicle are manufactured using the latest technology, which includes the supercharger system to provide the added thrust to the vehicle.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the next automotive hub owing to the growing income and purchasing power of the middle class. China and India are the two major regions set to create global impact by increasing the demand for luxury cars.

Due to the presence of some of the world-renowned and most high-profile automobile manufacturers in the world, the European market is set to boom during the assessment period.

Industry News

The forthcoming Jaguar F-Type-based Lister Thunder has been renamed as LFP-666 to fit the firm’s new naming strategy. Despite being named in honor of the Beast, the number refers to the 666bhp produced by the car’s supercharged 5.0-litre V8.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating the global market for automotive supercharger are Valeo (France), Daimler AG (Germany), Koenigsegg Automotive AB , Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Federal-Mogul Corporation (U.S.), IHI Corporation (Japan), Porsche AG (Germany), Ferrari N.V. (Italy), Eaton Corporation Plc, Vortech Engineering Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Italy), Aeristech (U.K), Rotrex A/S (Denmark), The Ford Motor Company (U.S.), A&A Corvette Performance (U.S.), Pagani Automobili S.p.A. (Italy), and more.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

3 Market Landscape

4 Market Dynamics

5 Global Automotive Supercharger Market, By Technology

6 Global Automotive Supercharger Market, By Source Of Power

7 Global Automotive Supercharger Market, By Fuel Type

8 Global Automotive Supercharger Market, By Vehicle Type

9 Global Automotive Supercharger Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profile

Continued…….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

[email protected]