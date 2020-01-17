Chip Power Inductor Market Regional Analysis, Trends and Opportunities 2026

Processing chips are like the heartbeats of smart devices, and these devices are exponentially multiplying in numbers on the back of growing dependency of humanity onto mobile phones and other interconnected electronic goods. These chips need power to function, which is stored in a magnetic field whenever current flows through it. The electric current can be in low or high frequency of radio signals or other frequencies that can resonate themselves. As the demand for consumer electronics, personal computers, automotive electronics, and RF transceivers grows, the market for chip power inductors is flourishing. According to the findings of this business intelligence study, the demand in the global chip power inductors market will expand at a formidable CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2028.

This chip power inductor market report has been compiled to serve as a reliable business document, targeting audiences such as consumer electronics manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), raw material suppliers, distributors and traders, technology investors, and research organizations. Developed using proven research methodologies and passing through primary and secondary research, this report on the chip power inductor market includes figurative information on value of total demand, analysis of factors that will determine the demand, segments it into smaller aspects, and takes stock of the potential of the demand that can be expected out of different lucrative regions and countries.

Apart from the radical manner in which the electronic products are going ubiquitous, the market for chip power inductors is also gaining traction from the technological advancements made to them. Chip power inductors are now available that can conserve charge at a much faster rate and retains them for extended periods of time in order to run the electronic goods for a substantial duration. Manufacturers are now producing high quality inductive components that are viable for a number of applications including automotive and consumer electronics.

Based on product type, the chip power inductor market can be segmented into shielded chip power inductors and non-shielded chip power inductors. Application-wise, the market is gaining primary demand from the end use industries of consumer electronics, communication electronics, automotive electronics, computers, and others. Currently, the consumer electronics segment is providing for the most prominent chunk of demand, however, the automotive industry is expected to provide for substantial demand over the course of the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

The field of artificial intelligence (AI) is currently being harnessed furiously, which is expected to pave way to new devices that will be used commonly among urban populations. Advanced processing chips will constitute for an important aspect of those future devices and hence, open new revenue avenues for the players.While the developed countries of the U.S., France, Germany, and the U.K. has been keeping North America and Europe as the two regions that are producing most prominent chunk of demand, the vastly populated emerging economies of China and India are primed to turn into highly profitable in the near future.

