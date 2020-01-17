Consent Management Software Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2024
Consent management is a system, process or set of policies for allowing consumers and patients to determine what health information they are willing to permit their various care providers to access. It enables patients and consumers to affirm their participation in e-health initiatives and to establish consent directives to determine who will have access to their protected health information (PHI), for what purpose and under what circumstances. Consent management supports the dynamic creation, management and enforcement of consumer, organizational and jurisdictional privacy policies.
In 2018, the global Consent Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Consent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
OneTrust
Nymity
TrustArc
Consent Systems Ltd
IBM
HIPAAT International
Quantcast
Trunomi
PactSafe
Rakuten Affiliate Network
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Government
Healthcare
Higher Education
Retail and E-commerce
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Consent Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Consent Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consent Management Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
