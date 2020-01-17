Crohn’s Disease Market to Register Steady Growth During 2017-2024

Anti-inflammatory drugs segment expected to reach a CAGR of 4.2% during the projected period

The anti-inflammatory drugs segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth over the forecast period. Anti-inflammatory drugs is the fastest growing segment of the global Crohn’s disease market, which is expected to grow from over US$ 780 Mn to more than US$ 1,000 Mn during the forecast period. Anti-inflammatory drugs segment is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 20 Mn in 2017 over 2016. This segment is leading the global Crohn’s disease market by expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over the assessment period. It is also expected to be the most lucrative segment in global Crohn’s disease market.

No permanent cure for the disease boosts the anti-inflammatory drugs segment in the global Crohn’s disease market

Increasing incidence of inflammatory bowel syndrome i.e. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis is the prime factor responsible for the progress of the anti-inflammatory drugs segment. The segment is likely to show sustained growth as Crohn’s disease is associated with several other conditions such as inflammation, bacterial infection, diarrhoea and mild pain. To manage such conditions, healthcare practitioners largely prescribe anti-inflammatory drugs such as Prednisone, Budesonide and Budesonide-MMX. This particular factor is fueling the development of the anti-inflammatory drugs segment in the global Crohn’s disease market. Another factor which is creating positive impact on this segment is the fact that there is no permanent cure for the disease. Technically, Crohn’s disease has no permanent cure and therefore patients suffering from this particular disease and its associated conditions have to depend on anti-inflammatory and other drugs to obtain relief. Crohn’s disease drug manufacturers are focusing on the commercial distribution of medicines through retail pharmacies and online portals. These channels widely distribute anti-inflammatory drugs and corticosteroids with and/or without prescription. Consumers can also avail discounts on bulk purchase of medicines through online portals. Easy product availability and price discounts contribute significantly to the robust growth of the anti-inflammatory drugs segment of the global Crohn’s disease market.

Lack of education and ignorance is likely to hamper the development of the anti-inflammatory drugs segment

In countries such as Africa and Nigeria the diagnosis rate of inflammatory bowel syndrome is substantially low. Moreover, around 30% of the diagnosed population does not take total treatment for an average duration of six months. Thus, lack of education and a casual attitude towards treatment duration is a factor that is expected to hamper revenue growth of the anti-inflammatory drugs segment of the global Crohn’s disease market. On the other hand, patients suffering from Crohn’s disease in India and China are adopting alternative treatment options such as Ayurveda and Homeopathy, which is another significant factor expected to hinder the progress of the anti-inflammatory drugs segment during the forecasted period.

Anti-inflammatory drugs segment is expected to be the most lucrative market segment in North America

Anti-inflammatory drugs segment is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment in the North America Crohn’s disease market with a market attractiveness index of 2.1, followed by the Latin America Crohn’s disease market where the segment records a market attractiveness index of 1.7. The reason for the growth of the segment in North America is that the U.S is the largest Crohn’s disease market in the region. In North America, the anti-inflammatory drugs segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3% followed by Europe, where the segment is anticipated to exhibit 4.0% Compound Annual Growth Rate.

Perriago Company plc enters into an agreement with AstraZeneca – a company dealing in anti-inflammatory drugs

In November 2015, U.S. based Perriago Company plc entered into an agreement with U.K based AstraZeneca for the divestment of US rights to Entocort®, used for the treatment of Crohn’s disease. AstraZeneca particularly deals with Budesonide, which is an anti-inflammatory drug. In the Asia Pacific region, the potential market for anti-inflammatory drugs is currently in the growth phase and leading companies are raising funds for the development of cost-effective anti-inflammatory drugs.