Demand for Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Market to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market

Radiation dermatitis is commonly known as radio dermatitis is a significant symptom caused by radiation therapy used in treating cancer as well as exposure to radiation during nuclear disasters. Radiation dermatitis generally occurs within a few days or week after the start of radiotherapy. As in radiation dermatitis due to cumulative doses of radiation during cancer radiotherapy to the treatment area and target field on the body prevents normal skin to repopulate and weakens the skin integrity at and around the radiation field. Radiation dermatitis may be chronic or acute and encompasses erythema (reddening), necrosis (death of skin cells), desquamation (peeling skin), ulceration, epilation (hair loss), necrosis and fibrosis depending on the severity of the reaction. Radiation dermatitis affect patient quality of life discomfort and causes pain and also cause interruption in treatment depend on the reaction.

Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global radiation dermatitis treatment market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer and the rising uptake of radiation therapy for its treatment across the world along with various government initiatives for public health programs. The increase in the overall health care spending and resistance to conventional antibiotics has benefitted the global radiation dermatitis treatment market. The global radiation dermatitis treatment market is likely to be restrained by the high cost of research and development in this sector. Lack of awareness and costly medications are `some restrains to global radiation dermatitis treatment market.

Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global radiation dermatitis treatment market is classified on the basis of product type and by distribution channel

By Product type

Oral Medication Corticosteroids Other (oral analgesics, antibiotics, etc.)

Topical Corticosteroids Hydrophilic Creams Others (topical antibiotics)

Dressings Hydrogel Hydrocolloid No Sting Barrier Film Honey Impregnated Gauze Silicone Coated Dressing Others (GM-CSF gauze, silver leaf dressing, etc.)



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Market: Overview

Based on product type, the global radiation dermatitis treatment market is segmented into oral medication, topical and dressings. Corticosteroid creams, hydrophilic creams, and topical antibiotics are most preferred topical products across the world. Generally Hydrophilic creams report a much higher demand than the other two. These are few of the most prescribed medication for the treatment of radiation dermatitis. Similarly, based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies are expected to hold maximum share in the market due to the easy availability of medication and increasing prescription patterns for the treatment of radiation dermatitis.

Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Market: Regional Overview

In terms of region, the global radiation dermatitis treatment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading player of radiation dermatitis treatment market owing to increasing awareness and successful research in product innovations. Europe is the second leader in global radiation dermatitis treatment market owing to development of drugs and efficiency. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow due to increasing investment in health care spending and rise in research and development.

Radiation Dermatitis Treatment Market: Key Players

The key players in the market are 3M Health Care, Intermed Pharmaceuticals, Acelity LP, Derma Sciences, Inc., Alliqua Biomedical, Smith & Nephew plc., BMG Pharma, Molnlycke Health Care and Stratpharma AG. and others.