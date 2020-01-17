Demand for Ultrasound Enhanced Thrombolysis Systems Market to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

Ultrasound-Enhanced Thrombolysis System is a medical technology that uses ultrasound to enhance the effects of thrombolytic drugs. Ultrasound-Enhanced Thrombolysis system is used for the treatment of the dissolve dangerous clots in blood vessels, improve blood flow, and prevent damage to tissues and organs. The motive of ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis system is to augment thrombolysis by accelerating the fibrinolytic procedure through the application of the ultrasound. The ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis system low intensity and high frequency ultrasound to accelerate thrombolysis by enhancing clot permeability and lytic drug penetration into thrombus. As the energy transmitted by the ultrasound also loosens or separates the fibrin strands, growing the surface area of thrombus and making supplementary plasminogen activator receptor sites present to the lytic agent. The ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis systems are designed for the management of deep vein thrombosis, stroke and peripheral arterial occlusion. The ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis system improve the efficiency of the thrombolysis procedure and reduces the total lytic dose delivered and the time of treatment. Furthermore, ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis system lowers the risk of an associated bleeding complication and the overall cost of therapy.

Ultrasound-Enhanced Thrombolysis Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis systems market is driven by the increasing prevalence of blood related diseases. Ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis system keep on creating as innovation advances the machining. Technological advancement incorporates instrumentation to reduce patient`s uneasiness, negligible invasive methodologies. This innovation relied upon to reflect positive development in the global ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis systems market. Consequently, the global market for ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis system will witness an upsurge, expected to fuel the market revenue for ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis system over the forecast period. The global ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis systems market is likely to be restrained by the high expenses of medicines, nonattendance of mindfulness about these strategies among patients and doctors, and unclear reimbursements.

Ultrasound-Enhanced Thrombolysis Systems Market: Segmentation

The global ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis systems market is classified on the basis of end user.

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Ultrasound-Enhanced Thrombolysis Systems Market: Overview

Based on end user, the market is segmented into, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals are expected to hold maximum share in the market due to the easy availability of medication and increasing prescription patterns for the treatment of blood related disease.

Ultrasound-Enhanced Thrombolysis Systems Market: Regional Overview

In terms of region, the global ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading player of ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis systems market owing to increasing awareness and successful research in product innovations. Europe is the second leader in global ultrasound-enhanced thrombolysis systems market owing to development of product and efficiency. Asia Pacific is also expected to grow due to increasing investment in health care spending and rise in research and development.

Ultrasound-Enhanced Thrombolysis Systems Market: Key Players

The key players in the market are EKOS Corporation and AngioCare B.V.