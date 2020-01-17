Dialysis Products and Services Market to Expand at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2014 to 2020

Dialysis is a life-sustaining process that purifies the blood of kidney failure patient by cleaning waste products, removing extra fluids and by controlling the body’s fluidic levels. Dialysis products and services market would be experiencing impressive growth majorly due to rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) and rapidly rising diabetic population.

This report studies the global market for dialysis products and services from three major perspectives: product type, service type and geography. The stakeholders of this study include existing companies manufacturing dialysis products or providing dialysis services to the patients and new entrants who are planning to invest in this market. The report comprises of an executive summary section that provides a snapshot of the market with succinct information about market size and growth of different product segments, services, market share and geographic analysis of the global dialysis products and services market.

The market overview section illustrates about the global market dynamics and trends comprising of drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the dialysis products and services market. Several other factors such as market share analysis by major market players and Porter’s five force analysis are also included in this report providing a thorough analysis about the competitive scenario in the global dialysis products and services market. Further, the market overview section also includes regulatory scenario of dialysis products and services market at global scale along with the announcements and guidelines by important bodies such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI). These factors are explained thoroughly to help the market players in planning their strategies which will help them in expanding their presence and in strengthening their position in the global market.

Based on product type, dialysis products and services market has been differentiated into two segments, which include hemodialysis (HD) products and peritoneal dialysis (PD) products. Hemodialysis products are further categorized into six segments namely HD machines, dialyzers, HD access products, bloodlines, HD concentrates and others (water treatment system and fistula needles). Similarly, the peritoneal dialysis products market is segmented into four categories namely concentrates, PD machines or cyclers, PD catheters and PD transfer sets.

On the basis of types of services, the dialysis products and services market has been categorized into two segments namely in-center dialysis and home dialysis. The market size (in terms of USD million) for the period 2012 to 2020 and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) is provided for all the segments and sub-segments, considering 2013 as the base year.

With respect to geographical analysis, the dialysis products and services market is differentiated into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Considering 2013 as the base year, the market size estimations (in terms of USD million) for the period 2012 to 2020 along with CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2014 to 2020 have been provided in the report.

The report further offers list of recommendations for global dialysis products and services market. These include factors that will help the existing market players in enhancing their share in the global market and new entrants in establishing their presence in the global market. The report concludes with profiling of major players in the dialysis products and services market based on various aspects such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The key players which are profiled in this report include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cantel Medical Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Covidien plc, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Medical Components, Inc., Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Nipro Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc. and Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc.