Disaster Recovery Services Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2024

Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Disaster recovery (DR) is an area of security planning that aims to protect an organization from the effects of significant negative events. DR allows an organization to maintain or quickly resume mission-critical functions following a disaster.

In 2018, the global Disaster Recovery Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Disaster Recovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Disaster Recovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Zerto

Arcserve

Carbonite

Plan B

Quorum

Zetta

Datto, Inc

IBM

Acronis International GmbH

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3928339-global-disaster-recovery-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Disaster Recovery Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Disaster Recovery Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Disaster Recovery Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3928339-global-disaster-recovery-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Disaster Recovery Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Government

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Disaster Recovery Services Market Size

2.2 Disaster Recovery Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Disaster Recovery Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Disaster Recovery Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.2 Zerto

12.2.1 Zerto Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction

12.2.4 Zerto Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Zerto Recent Development

12.3 Arcserve

12.3.1 Arcserve Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction

12.3.4 Arcserve Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Arcserve Recent Development

12.4 Carbonite

12.4.1 Carbonite Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction

12.4.4 Carbonite Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Carbonite Recent Development

12.5 Plan B

12.5.1 Plan B Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction

12.5.4 Plan B Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Plan B Recent Development

12.6 Quorum

12.6.1 Quorum Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction

12.6.4 Quorum Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Quorum Recent Development

12.7 Zetta

12.7.1 Zetta Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction

12.7.4 Zetta Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Zetta Recent Development

12.8 Datto, Inc

12.8.1 Datto, Inc Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction

12.8.4 Datto, Inc Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Datto, Inc Recent Development

12.9 IBM

12.9.1 IBM Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction

12.9.4 IBM Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 IBM Recent Development

12.10 Acronis International GmbH

12.10.1 Acronis International GmbH Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Disaster Recovery Services Introduction

12.10.4 Acronis International GmbH Revenue in Disaster Recovery Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Acronis International GmbH Recent Development

12.11 Iron Mountain Incorporated

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: NORAH TRENT

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3928339-global-disaster-recovery-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/disaster-recovery-services-global-market-2019-industry-analysis-growth-trends-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2024/504232

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 504232