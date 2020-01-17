Dispensing Pump Market: Comprehensive Evaluation of Regional Markets, Technology, Types and Applications

Dispensing pumps are an essential part of fluid dispensing solutions. These are used for many hygiene, cosmetics and food products. Dispensing pump can add grace to the container and make the products very easy to use. These pumps delivers a fixed quantity with each pumping action. However, it is a positive factor for different category of products. Liquids of different thicknesses can be packaged in bottles topped with dispensers. Dispensing pumps are available in variety of shapes, sizes and colors and it is used for both household and commercial purposes. It is economical and is used in packaging of various products such as shampoos, body washes, creams, sauces, lotion, conditioners, shower gels, face wash, cleaning products, chemical products, medicated skin care products etc. Dispensing pumps are mostly available in plastic material. Secondly, it is also available in limestone, hammered metals, polished marble etc. which can be reused.

Key factors driving the dispensing pump market includes favorable government policies which promotes manufacturing of dispensing pumps, it is easy to use with minimal wastage. Rapid growth in the global food and packaging industry will drive the demand for dispensing pump in the near future. Evolution in e-commerce has created huge opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers in the industry. In order to cater to a comprehensive range of customers across the world, manufacturers and distributors of dispensing pumps are focusing on selling their products on various e-commerce websites. This is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Promotion of dispensing pumps through various online channels is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the dispensing pump market in the next few years.

The global dispensing pump market can be segmented based on product, distribution channel, end-users, application, and region. In terms of product, the dispensing pump market can be categorized into electric dispensing pumps, pneumatic dispensing pumps Based on distribution channel, the dispensing pump market can be bifurcated into online and offline. On the basis of end-users, the market is divided into commercial and residential. In terms of application, the dispensing pump market is segmented into food & beverages industry, chemical industry, cosmetics industry, pharmaceutical industry.

Based on region, the global dispensing pump market can be segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The dispensing pump market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period, due to government initiatives for better manufacturing and encouraging youngsters to start small manufacturing units. Rising demand for dispensing pumps in industries such as food, packaging, consumer goods, chemical, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals etc. will drive the market in developing countries such as Japan, India, and China. This is expected to augment the demand for dispensing pump in these countries from 2018 to 2026. Increase in special economic zones and manufacturing facilities creates opportunity in Middle East & Africa and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global dispensing pump market are Baoding Longer Precision Pump, Jabsco, Heidolph Instruments GmbH & Co. KG, Thompson Pump, POMPE CUCCHI S.R.L, Acromet, Gorman-Rupp Industries, Bredel, Etatron D.S., Goulds Pumps, Diener Precision Pumps Ltd, FIMARS, Fluid Metering, and Fluimac srl. These players are estimated to face tough competition in the near future due to presence of a large number of local players in the market. Major brands are likely to focus on innovation of new products and research & development activities to strengthen their foothold in the global dispensing pump market. Companies are undertaking mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures with local players to expand their product portfolio.