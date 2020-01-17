Door Systems Market – Top Companies and Trends by 2026 | Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Allegion PLC, DuluxGroup Limited, Jeld-Wen, Inc., PGT Inc.

A door system is a panel that is used at the entrance of a building, room, and house. Door systems are made of hard and impermeable materials such as metal, wood, and fiberglass. Based on application, the door systems market can be divided into residential construction and non-residential construction. In both segments, wooden door systems are highly preferred, due to their aesthetic appeal, natural look, superior finish, and durability. Moreover, wooden doors are easier to paint, repair, and maintain. However, due to changes in lifestyle, demand for other types of door systems, such as automatic fiberglass door systems, is rising. The door systems market is expected to expand at a considerable pace in the near future.

The global door systems market is primarily driven by rise in the demand for premium architectural doors and increase in construction activities in residential and commercial sectors. Increasing demand for high-quality doors with low maintenance, rising spending power of people, and changing lifestyles are projected to augment the door systems market during the forecast period. Energy-efficient doors help in minimizing the heat exchange and air leakage. Hence, growing technological advancements and rising government initiatives to promote energy-efficient doors are anticipated to drive the door systems market in the next few years.

Moreover, increasing concerns regarding security and, thereby, safety doors are expected to propel the market during the forecast period. However, rising costs of raw materials and low profit margins for vendors are likely to hinder the door systems market in the near future. Moreover, lack of skilled labor and increase in operating expenses are expected to pose challenges for the global door systems market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, innovative door systems, growing urbanization, and rising construction of energy-efficient buildings are expected to create significant opportunities for the global door systems market during the forecast period.

The global door systems market can be classified based on type, mechanism, technology, application, and region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into metal door systems, glass & fiberglass door systems, wood door systems, and plastic & composite door systems. In terms of mechanism, the market can be categorized into sliding doors, revolving doors, swinging doors, folding doors, and others (including tacking and tilt doors). Based on technology, the market can be classified into automatic, access control, and manual. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into non-residential construction and residential construction. Based on region, the global door systems market can be classified into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Russia, and Spain), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and South Korea), Middle East & Africa, and South America.