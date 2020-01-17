Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market : Drivers ,Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

Elastomeric pumps are disposable, non-electronic medication pumps that delivers fluids such as analgesics, antibiotics, etc. into a patient’s body in controlled amounts. The required pressure for administrating the drug comes from the elastomeric layer existing inside the pump. Pump failure can have significant implications on patient safety, making it mandatory for pumps to be operated by a trained person. The global elastomeric infusion pumps market has been segmented on the basis of product type, treatment type, end user, and regions.

Growth of the global elastomeric infusion pumps market is mainly driven by rising adoption and growing demand for small disposable ambulatory pumps, due to its long term home care rehabilitation program. Another prominent growth driver is the increasing number of surgeries as a result of increasing rate of hospitalization, which ultimately increases the demand for elastomeric pumps for post-operative pain management. However, rising R&D costs and frequent product recalls, mostly due to design flaws, are expected to restrain growth of the market over the forecast period.

International harmonization, along with frequent product inspections, is set to define the regulatory landscape for elastomeric infusion pumps. Device manufacturers are expected to invest more on better product designs to minimize the probability of product recalls and adverse impact on patient safety.

Based on product type, the market has been segmented into continuous rate elastomeric pumps and variable rate elastomeric pumps.

Based on treatment, the market has been segmented into pain management, antibiotic/antiviral, chemotherapy, and chelation therapy (iron chelation). Pain management treatment segment, followed by chemotherapy treatment segment, is expected to account for the highest demand for elastomeric infusion pumps over the forecast period.

Based on end users, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, home care, and others. Hospitals segment currently accounts for the highest revenue of the elastomeric infusion pumps market. Home infusion therapy is also gaining prominence in the U.S. due to upcoming attractive reimbursement options.

The global elastomeric infusion pumps market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America is estimated to be the dominant market for global elastomeric infusion pumps market in 2016 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Europe and APAC are estimated to be the fastest growing markets in terms of CAGR. APAC elastomeric infusion pumps market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Hospitals segment in the APAC elastomeric infusion pumps market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, with growth driven by development of healthcare infrastructure leading to more construction of small and mid-sized hospitals, and increasing number of local players and start-up firms entering this market.

The primary factors fuelling demand for elastomeric infusion pumps are growing incidences of gastrointestinal disorders and cancer. Other factors driving demand for elastomeric infusion pumps are increase in the number of surgeries, requiring disposable pumps for post-operative pain management at home. Whereas increasing number of product modifications and entry of regional and local players also drives the market for elastomeric infusion pumps. However, a primary factor hampering growth of the elastomeric infusion pumps market is the vast number of product recalls, including both voluntary recalls and recalls due to FDA mandates.

A detailed analysis has been provided for these segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, and BPS analysis.

Based on treatment type, the market has been segmented into pain management, antibiotic/antiviral, chemotherapy, and chelation therapy (iron chelation for thalassemia). Our analysis predicts that enteric disorders and chronic pain incidences would increase at a very fast pace, increasing the number of admissions for major surgeries, which is expected to contribute significantly to increasing demand for elastomeric infusion pumps over the forecast period. Further, based on end-user segmentation, increasing demand for elastomeric infusion pumps is expected to come from hospitals, as analgesics are prescribed through disposable infusion pumps for early discharge after a major surgery. This trend is expected to be particularly prominent in countries where access to healthcare services is increasing especially in Asia Pacific.

The next section of the report highlights elastomeric infusion pumps adoption by region and provides market outlook for 2016–2024. The report also discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the elastomeric infusion pumps market worldwide, as well as analyzes the impact of drivers and restraints in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The above sections—by product type, treatment, end users, and region—evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the global elastomeric infusion pumps market for 2016–2024. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period, i.e., 2016–2024.

To ascertain elastomeric infusion pumps market size, we have also considered revenue generated by device manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the elastomeric infusion pumps market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the elastomeric infusion pumps market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, downstream industry demand, and the economic envelope.