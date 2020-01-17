Global Active Optical Connector Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2025

Active Optical Connector Market: Introduction

In today’s world, rising trend of connected devices in wide range of industry applications, which is attained by the help of cabling technologies such as active optical cables and optical fibres, result into increased demand for active optical connectors. Active optical connectors are devices providing plug-in facility for optical fibres which are equipped with electrical/optical conversion function. They further convert differential input signal to an optical signal by the laser diode driver (LDD) and laser diode (LD) located in the plug. These connectors also feature high speed signal noise reduction and electrical isolation. Active optical connectors primarily include bi-direction and uni-direction line-up.

Application of active optical connectors include measuring equipment, medical equipment, industrial robots and automation devices, image processing devices, and printers. They are also used in other high speed transmission, noise reduction and electrical isolation applications.

Active Optical Connector Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in adoption of active optical cables in data centre worldwide across various industries and emerging market of consumer electronics are the primary drivers for the growth of active optical connector market. Moreover, factors such as rise in demand for increased bandwidth and rise in processor speeds are also driving the growth active optical connector market.

However, high implementation cost of active optical cables is a factor restraining the growth of active optical connector market.

Active Optical Connector Market: Segmentation

Active optical connector market can be segmented on the basis of connector type, industry vertical and region wise. Connector type segmentation includes connectors classified according to bandwidth capability and their industry applications On the basis of connector type it can be further segmented into QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and others. On the basis of industry applications active optical connector can be sub-segmented into data centre, consumer electronics, digital signage, networking and computing, and others. Industry application wise data centre is expected to have largest market share in active optical connectors market. Region wise active optical connector market is further segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Active Optical Connector Market: Regional Overview

North America region is expected to hold the largest market share in active optical connector market owing to huge adoption of data centres in various industry verticals followed by Europe. Asia Pacific active optical connector is expected to grow at the highest pace due to high application of active optical cables in countries such as China and India. Active Optical Connector market in Latin America and Middle East region is also growing at a significant pace due to emerging market of consumer electronics in this region.

Active Optical Connector Market: Key Players

Panasonic Corporation, Finisar Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd., Broadcom Limited, Amphenol ICC, Molex Incorporated, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Radiall, Glenair, Inc, and Souriau are some of the key players in Active Optical Connector market.