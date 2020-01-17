Global Blood Bags Market Sales Forecast 2019 | JMS, Neomedic, STT, AdvaCare

The blood bags market is anticipated to continue to display steadfast growth in the future. Blood bags are indispensable apparatus of hospitals and clinics to render medical care, especially critical medical care. Efforts for R&D carried out by hospital equipment manufacturers to develop novel bags is likely to boost the blood bags market in future.

The global Blood Bags market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Blood Bags volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Blood Bags market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TERUMO

Wego

Fresenius

Grifols

Haemonetics

Macopharma

JMS

Neomedic

STT

AdvaCare

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single

Double

Triple

Quadruple

Other

Segment by Application

Blood Banks

Hospital

Other

