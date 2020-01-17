Global Carbon Fiber Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Carbon Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Abundance of the raw materials underlies the lucrativeness of carbon fiber production. Consumptions especially in North America, Japan, and Europe are rising to meet the needs of high composite materials in various applications, particularly in aerospace. Emerging markets will benefit from the utilization of carbon fiber materials in sports and defense applications. The global carbon fiber market is anticipated to reach worth of US$1.73 bn by 2025.

Carbon fiber is a long, thin strand of material about 0.0002-0.0004 in (0.005-0.010 mm) in diameter and composed mostly of carbon atoms. The carbon atoms are bonded together in microscopic crystals that are more or less aligned parallel to the long axis of the fiber. The crystal alignment makes the fiber incredibly strong for its size. Several thousand carbon fibers are twisted together to form a yarn, which may be used by itself or woven into a fabric. The yarn or fabric is combined with epoxy and wound or molded into shape to form various composite materials. Carbon fiber-reinforced composite materials are used to make aircraft carbon fiber compared to human hair and spacecraft parts, racing car bodies, golf club shafts, bicycle frames, fishing rods, automobile springs, sailboat masts, and many other components where light weight and high strength are needed.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Europe and Japan are still the main consumption regions due to the advanced technology and rapid development of economy.

Carbon fiber can be classified as two types, which depends on the number of fiber, including regular-tow carbon fiber and large-tow carbon fiber. Carbon fiber products offer advantages for advanced material solutions such as light-weight; high-tensile strength, manufacturing flexibility and heat resistance. It can be widely used in many fields. Survey results showed that 19.54% of the carbon fiber market is consumed in aerospace industry, 18.54% in sports/leisure, and the largest consumer is industrial materials with 61.92% in 2016.

The raw material used to make carbon fiber is called the precursor. About 90% of the carbon fibers produced are made from polyacrylonitrile (PAN). The remaining 10% are made from rayon or petroleum pitch. On the global market, supply of raw materials is sufficient.

Global Carbon Fiber market size will increase to 1730 Million US$ by 2025, from 1820 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of -0.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon Fiber.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Carbon Fiber capacity, production, value, price and market share of Carbon Fiber in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Toray

ZOLTEK (Toray)

Mitsubishi Rayon

Toho Tenax (Teijin)

Hexcel

Formosa Plastics Corp

SGL

Cytec Solvay

Dow Aksa

Hyosung

Taekwang Industrial

Zhongfu Shenying

Jiangsu Hengshen

Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

Bluestar Fibres

Carbon Fiber Breakdown Data by Type

Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

Large-Tow Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fiber Breakdown Data by Application

Industrial Materials

Aerospace

Sports/Leisure

Carbon Fiber Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

