Global EVA Resin Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

The ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) resin market has benefitted continually from the substantial, diverse applications of the copolymer in plastic molding, adhesives and coatings, and foams. Asia Pacific is potentially lucrative region attributed to the presence of several countries that produce massive amounts of poly (ethylene-vinyl acetate) (PEVA), with China taking the lead. Medical and food packaging industries world over are increasingly utilizing attractive material characteristics of resins, which will help the global market to surpass US$4 bn in revenues.

This study categorizes the global EVA Resin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies the EVA Resin market, Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) resin, also known as PEVA, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 10 to 40%, with the remainder being ethylene.

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA, also known as PEVA) resin, is the copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. The weight percent of vinyl acetate (VA) usually varies from 2.5 to 46% and the melt index is usually 0.25 to 800 g/10min, with the remainder being ethylene. The EVA resin is mainly used for manufacturing of Films, Adhesive and Coating, Molding Plastics, Foaming Materials and Other Applications, while the end users from the industries of food, agriculture, solar power, book, sports, construction, cables, household appliances, toys, shoes, etc.

APAC is the biggest for EVA resin, and produced about 1750 K MT (more than 60% of the global total) of EVA resin in 2017. China is the largest country-producer of the EVA resin market with the share of about 17.6%, while USA (15.7%), Korea (15.5%), Taiwan (region) (13%), and Japan (6%), etc. are other key producers of the product, the five took up about 70% of the global market.

China are also the largest consumption markets of EVA resin in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next years. Sales volume of the China took up about 46.8% the global market in 2017 while USA took up about 12%. China is still the largest importer of EVA at present. And Korea, Japan, USA, Taiwan Region, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, etc. are the most important exporters of EVA resin in the world at present. Korea boomed to be the largest exporter because of a trade agreement between China and Korea in 2014. Southeast Asia is the other key market of EVA resin.

Global EVA Resin market size will increase to 4050 Million US$ by 2025, from 3640 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for EVA Resin.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DuPont (US)

ExxonMobil (US)

FPC (TW)

Hanwha Total (KR)

USI (TW)

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan (CN)

Sipchem (SA)

BASF-YPC (CN)

Braskem (BR)

Westlake (US)

TPI Polene (TH)

LG Chem (KR)

Celanese (US)

Arkema (FR)

Repsol (ES)

LyondellBasell (NL)

Sumitomo Chem (JP)

Levima/Haoda Chem (CN)

Lotte Chem (KR)

Total (FR)

EVA Resin Breakdown Data by Type

Tubular EVA

Autoclave EVA

Other Process

EVA Resin Breakdown Data by Application

Film

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

Foaming Materials

Other Application

