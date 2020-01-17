Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market size will increase to 39400 Million US$ by 2025 | CAGR of 2.7%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Several excellent features of FRP composites include fatigue resistance, strength, ease of shaping, low density, and high stiffness stimulate the growth of global fiber reinforced plastics (FRP) market. The material is extensively adopted in the construction and automotive industries, owing to the global demand for corrosion-free reinforcing concrete materials. The unique ability of FRP in flexible designs provides true value to the composites and their light weight is unlocking doors to new opportunities in the market. This factor may help the FRP market to gain valuation of US$39.4 bn by 2025.

Fiber reinforced plastic (FRP), also known as fiber reinforced polymer, is in fact a composite material constituting a polymer matrix blended with certain reinforcing materials, such as fibers. The fibers are generally glass, carbon, aramid and so on.

Get Research Summary Of The Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2288458

Global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market size will increase to 39400 Million US$ by 2025, from 31900 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP).

Fiber-Reinforced Plastics are composite materials that typically consist of strong fibers embedded in a resin matrix. The fibers provide strength and stiffness to the composite and generally carry most of the applied loads. The matrix acts to bond and protect the fibers and to provide for transfer of stress from fiber to fiber through shear stresses. The most common fibers are glass, carbon, and synthetic fibers. FRP composites have very high strength characteristics and are nonconductive, noncorrosive, and lightweight.

According to its reinforced fibers, FRP can be classified as glass fiber reinforced, carbon fiber reinforced, aramid fiber reinforced and so on. According to the fiber length, FRP can be divided into long fiber, shore fiber and continuous fiber reinforced plastics.

Glass fiber reinforced plastics are the most commonly one in the FRP market. In 2017, 97% FRP are glass fiber reinforced. However, carbon fiber reinforced type has attracted more and more interests in recent years due to its distinctive characteristics.

This report researches the worldwide Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

DuPont

Lanxess

DSM

SABIC

PolyOne

Hexion

Denka

Daicel

Evonik

Sumitomo Bakelite

Kingfa Science and Technology

Genius

Solvay

RTP

SI Group

Kolon

TenCate

Toray

Mitsubishi Rayon

Teijin

SGL

Hexcel

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2288458

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Breakdown Data by Type

Glass Fiber Type

Carbon Fiber Type

Aramid Fiber Type

Others

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Construction

Others

Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com