Global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2019-2025

In gas injected enhanced oil recovery, gases such as COZ hydrocarbon gas, or nitrogen are introduced into the injection well. These miscible gases mix with crude oil and reduce the viscosity and interfacial tension between oil and rocks.

The onshore segment accounted for the largest share of the gas injected enhanced oil recovery market during 2017. According to this enhanced oil recovery market research report, the segment will account for the maximum increase in the enhanced oil recovery market size throughout the forecast period.

The Americas accounted for the maximum growth of this enhanced oil recovery market during 2017. With the increasing production of shale oil and gas in the US, this region will account for the maximum demand for gas injected enhanced oil recovery applications during the forecast period as well.

In 2018, the global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BP

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

Halliburton

Royal Dutch Shell

Schlumberger

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

Praxair Technology

Petroleo Brasileiro

Cenovus Energy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CO2/N2 Gas Injection

CO2/CH4 Gas Injection

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

