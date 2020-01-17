Global High Silica Zeolite Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global High Silica Zeolite Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Considerable growth in the global high silica zeolites market pivots on rapid advances in their synthesis and sizeable chunks of revenues come from developed countries. Production capacities have risen especially in Europe and North America, where a few prominent manufacturers will benefit from rising demand for high-performance grades of zeolites with high concentration of silica. Forces of consolidation have shaped the trajectories of the global market, propelling it to reach worth of US$180 mn by 2025.

Zeolite is chemically explained as the crystallin aluminosilicate hydrate containing alkaline metal or alkaline earth metal. The general formula is shown as MeO AlO3mSiO2nH2O (Me: metal ion or H ion).

The high silica zeolite (HS Series) has high SiO2/Al2O3 mol ratios, excellent hydrophobe and heatproof compared with that of conventional A-type.

In this report, high silica zeolite refers to the nm level of the high silica zeolite; the micrometer level high silica zeolite is excluding in this report.

Europe is the dominate producer of High Silica Zeolite, the production was 2115.0 MT in 2016, accounting for about 40.80% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 29.82%. And Europe and North America are expected to maintain their leading position in the forecast period.

The industry concentration of High Silica Zeolite is relatively high. Manufacturers mainly distributed in developed countries. Leading players in High Silica Zeolite industry are UOP (Honeywell), CECA (Arkema), BASF and Tosoh Corporation. UOP (Honeywell) is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 19.93% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 61.68% production share of the market in 2016.

Global High Silica Zeolite market size will increase to 180 Million US$ by 2025, from 140 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Silica Zeolite.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ High Silica Zeolite capacity, production, value, price and market share of High Silica Zeolite in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

UOP (Honeywell)

CECA (Arkema)

BASF

Zeochem AG

Tosoh Corporation

W. R. Grace

Zeolyst International

Clariant

CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kstritz GmbH

KNT Group

Zeolites & Allied Products

High Silica Zeolite Breakdown Data by Type

ZSM-5 Type

USY Type

Beta Type

Others

High Silica Zeolite Breakdown Data by Application

Petroleum Refining Catalysts

Petrochemical Catalysts

Others

High Silica Zeolite Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

