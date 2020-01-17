Global Hookah Market is forecast to 210 million US in 2025 | CAGR of 5.5%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Hookah Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The hookah market is predicted to rise at a healthy growth pace in the future. Despite excessive demand for cigar and cigarettes among all age groups, hookah is looked upon as a relatively safe alternative for momentary withdrawal from tension. This accounts for continued promising demand for hookah in future. Availability of hookah in variants, with varying amounts of nicotine further serves to boost the demand for nicotine. Such factors provide thrust to the growth of hookah market.

This research report categorizes the global Hookah market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basinoften glass-basedbefore inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). Health risks of smoking hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared.

The hookah market is concentrated; the sales revenue of top eleven manufacturers accounts about 65% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA.

Al Fakher Hookahs is the largest production manufacturer; its sales revenue of global market exceeds 17.63% in 2016. The next is Starbuzz Hookahs and FUMARI.

USA is the largest sales region in the hookah market. Its sales revenue is about 45830.1 K USD in 2016.

In 2017, the global Hookah market size was 130 million US$ and is forecast to 210 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hookah market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Hookah include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Hookah include

Al Fakher Hookahs

Starbuzz Hookahs

FUMARI

Mya Hookah

Evolution Hookahs

Anahi Hookahs

Regal Hookahs

Tianbao Glass

Ed Hardy Hookah

Market Size Split by Type

2 Hose

3 Hose

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Group Use

Personal Use

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Hookah market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hookah market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Hookah manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hookah with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Hookah submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hookah market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

