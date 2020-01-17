Global Microfiber Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Microfiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The microfiber market’s contours have in recent years been shaped by their demand in a range of residential cleaning applications. High-performance microfiber textiles are finding profuse demand in downstream applications world over, and is fueled by growing awareness about the science behind microfiber cleaning. By 2025, the market is expected to be worth US$730 million. Developed regions are offering substantial shares of revenue during 2029–2025.

Microfiber is synthetic fiber finer than one denier or decitex/thread. However, recently, there is no uniform definition of international fine fibers. In Japan, microfiber is less than 0.3 dtex. German Textile Association monofilament polyester fiber linear density of less than 1.2 dtex, polyamide fiber linear density of less than 1.0 dtex is called superfine fibers; and Montefibre company s linear density of less than 0.55 dtex polyester fiber called microfiber; US PET Commission defines that 0.3 dtex ~ 1.0 dtex fiber is defined as ultra-fine fibers; AKZO company believes microfiber upper limit should be 0.3 dtex, but most people accepted definition dpf <1.0 dtex fibers are microfibers and dpf <0.1 dtex fibers called ultrafine fibers. In china microfiber is less than 2.2 dtex and most global manufacturers produce the microfibers that are less than 0.3 dtex.

The most common types of microfibers are made from polyesters, polyamides (e.g., nylon, Kevlar, Nomex, trogamide), or a conjugation of polyester, polyamide, and polypropylene (Prolen). Microfiber is used to make mats, knits, and weaves for apparel, upholstery, industrial filters, and cleaning products. The shape, size, and combinations of synthetic fibers are selected for specific characteristics, including softness, toughness, absorption, water repellency, electrostatics, and filtering capabilities.

In the report, we define 0-0.3 dtex is short microfiber and 0.3-1.2 dtex is long microfiber. And the volume of microfiber is calculated by all the microfiber less than 1.2 dtex.

In fact, microfiber is generally used directly in downstream products. In the market, the sales of microfiber only hold a small part of total microfiber.

Since high-performance microfiber entered the market, it had got great attention. As a new material, it is mainly applied to make microfiber leather and microfiber cleaning cloths. During the production process of microfiber leather or microfiber cleaning cloth, microfiber is also produced. Over the past few years, demand for microfiber is relatively stable. In the future, downstream demand will continues improving with the improvement of people’s quality of life.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, microfiber consumption will show a trend of steady growth. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

Global Microfiber market size will increase to 730 Million US$ by 2025, from 630 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Microfiber.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Microfiber capacity, production, value, price and market share of Microfiber in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Toray

Kuraray

Asahi Kasei

Kolon

Teijin

Sheng Hong Group

3M

Eastman

Sanfang

KB Seiren

Hexin

Duksung

Norwex

SISA

Vileda

Acelon Chemical

Huafon Microfibre

Microfiber Breakdown Data by Type

Long Microfiber

Short Microfiber

Microfiber Breakdown Data by Application

Microfiber Leather

Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Others

