Global Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market is projected to reach 11000 Million US$ by 2025 | CAGR of 29.2%

The quantum dot display market is predicted to rise at a whopping more than 23% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 vis-à-vis revenue. The monumental growth of the said market is mainly owing to central feature of quantum dot display in nanotechnology. Apart from this, the quantum dot display market witness tremendous gains from newly found fame of quantum dot display in display electronics.

The Quantum Dots Display is a new type of display used in flat panel displays as an electronic visual display. With many promising advantages, Quantum Dots Display is considered as a next generation display.

As for the global quantum dots display industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top four giants, Samsung, LG, Sharp and CSOT, which closes to 70 per cent totally.

The Quantum Dot Display (QLED) market was valued at 1420 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 11000 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Quantum Dot Display (QLED).

The South Korea giant Samsung, which has 53.40% market share in 2014, is the leader in the quantum dots display industry. The manufacturers following Samsung are LG, which respectively has 27.57% market share globally. The CSOT is the leader of China quantum dots display manufacturers. It sells a total of 25.73 million dollar quantum dots display products in the year of 2014.

The downstream industries of quantum dots display products are TV, smartphone and monitor. In the recent years, with the demanding requirement of consumer for the better resolution and the desire of manufacturers for the lower cost, quantum dots display products become more and more popular. In the foreseeable future, the quantum dots display products will show an optimistic upward trend.

This report presents the worldwide Quantum Dot Display (QLED) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Samsung

LG

Sharp

CSOT

AUO

BOE

Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Breakdown Data by Type

QDEF

QLED

Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Breakdown Data by Application

TV

Monitor

Smartphone

Others

Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Quantum Dot Display (QLED) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Quantum Dot Display (QLED) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Quantum Dot Display (QLED) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

