Global Sodium Cyanide (NaCN) Market is expected to reach 3070 million US$ by 2025 | CAGR of 6.4%

Vis-à-vis volume, the sodium cyanide market is predicted to rise at an impressive close to 6% CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Displaying high affinity for metals, sodium cyanide finds extensive use as a reagent in the mining industry. This includes extraction of minerals, primarily gold and silver, which are rare and expensive. Furthermore, owing to its toxicity, sodium cyanide finds substantial application in agrochemicals and insecticides. Thus, the sodium cyanide market receives further push.

Sodium Cyanide is an inorganic compound with the formula NaCN. Sodium Cyanide, a white, water-soluble solid, is a kind of important basic chemical raw materials. Cyanide has a high affinity for metals, which leads to the high toxicity of this salt. Sodium Cyanides main application is in gold mining, chemical intermediate. Also exploits its high reactivity toward other metals. When it is treated with acid, it forms the toxic gas hydrogen cyanide.

The global Sodium Cyanide market is valued at 1870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Currently, sodium cyanide market has a certain potential in China, Europe, USA and Australia. These areas demand are relatively stable. During these years, China’s sodium cyanide industry maintains a rapid growth.

In future, the sodium cyanide industry in the world will turn concentrated. The world sodium cyanide consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, Sodium Cyanide has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in sodium cyanide downstream products, the world sodium cyanide capacity will continue to expand.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic situation and region policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more companies pay attention to sodium cyanide industry, this will cause a certain pressure to the industry.

NaOH and HCN are the main raw materials for the production of sodium cyanide. Large and medium-sized companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers. Some small-sized companies need to buy raw materials from distributors. With the development of sodium cyanide, the raw materials manufacturers are also benefited from the sodium cyanide industry in some extent.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. At the same time, Chinese manufacturers are improving their technology. In future, some Chinese manufactures can catch up with the world’s leading technology.

In the world, the consumption areas of sodium cyanide are mainly China, USA, Europe, Australia and Africa. China is the largest production country in the world, which occupied about 23.30% in 2016. The production areas of sodium cyanide are mainly China, Korea, USA, Europe, and the Australia. Moreover, ChemoursDuPont is the largest manufacturer in the world, which production has reached 86.72K MT in 2017. The global production average growth has reached 6.53% in 2017.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate. In the globe, emerging economies countries support the mining industry and chemical industry, it will lead the increase of sodium cyanide demand. Therefore, we think entering China market will be a good choice.

This report focuses on Sodium Cyanide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Cyanide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cyanco

ChemoursDuPont

Australian Gold Reagents

Orica

CyPlus GmbH(Evonik)

Taekwang Industrial

Tongsuh Petrochemical

Anhui Shuguang Chemical

Korund

Yingkou Sanzheng

Sasol Polymers

Unique Chemical

Tiande Chemical

Lukoil

Hebei Chengxin

Sinopec

DSM

CNPC

Nippon Soda

Unigel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solid Sodium Cyanide

Liquid Sodium Cyanide

Segment by Application

Mining Industry

Chemical Industry

Dye and Textile Industry

Pharmaceutical

