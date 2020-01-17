Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market will reach 1170 million US$ by 2025 | CAGR of 5.5%

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The veterinary diagnostic imaging market is expected to rise at close to 7% CAGR from 2018 to 2026. As the name suggests, veterinary diagnostic imaging refers to capturing images of the body in a noninvasive manner to diagnose diseases. Efficacy of veterinary diagnostic imaging for disease diagnosis aids for continued demand for veterinary diagnostic imaging. Thus, the veterinary diagnostic imaging market receives a boost.

Veterinary diagnostic imaging equipment is primarily used for imaging the animal body with the help of various imaging technologies.

Diagnostic imaging is the noninvasive method of making medical images of the body to diagnose disease. In the last several years, global market of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.5%. In 2015, global revenue of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging is nearly 710 M USD; the actual production is about 14 k units.

The classification of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging includes X-ray, Ultrasound, MRI and others. The proportion of Ultrasound in 2015 is about 37.5%, and the proportion of X-ray in 2015 is about 38.5%.

The global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging market is valued at 760 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

GE

IDEXX

Esaote

Agfa Healthcare

Toshiba

CarestreamHealth

BCF Technology

Mindray

Hallmarq

Heska

Sedecal

Kaixin Electric

Chison

MinXray

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Market size by Product

X-ray

Ultrasound

MRI

Others

Market size by End User

Livestock

Pet

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

