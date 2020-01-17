Growth of Mobile Analytics Market Projected to Amplify During 2016-2021

The evolving role of mobile analytics in today’s app-based economy

Today digitization is a part of the socio-economic skeleton of every society. Several mobile apps and smart IT-based solutions are governing the social and economic framework. The modern society and the millennium population is driven by several smart mobile apps. The government and private players are curating new apps to venture deep into the core of the market and are also trying to enhance their customer outreach by accommodating their products and services into a single smart app.

The app based industry is on a boom globally. The usage is high and demand is soaring with every passing day. Mobile analytics gauges the market presence of a particular app and it also monitors traction. The global mobile analytics marketis supposed to reap the benefits of the changing mood of the digital advertising arena, as the new population of corporate honchos rely upon mobile and digital platforms to showcase and sell their products. The massive jump in smartphone users globally is also a reason for rejoicing for the global mobile analytics industry. In 2015, the global mobile analytics market was valued more than US$ 1,300 Mn and is estimated to reach more than US$ 1,500 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 14.3%. By 2024, the global mobile analytics market is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 6,000 Mn, increasing at a CAGR of 18.8% during the assessment period. Global mobile analytics market is projected to represent an incremental $ opportunity of more than US$ 4,000 Mn between 2016 and 2024.

Market Insight: Solution Type Segment

In terms of revenue, application performance analytics solution type segment is estimated to dominate the market with 45.4% share by 2016 end and is expected to remain dominant by the end of 2024 with 42.9% share. By solution type, mobile marketing/advertising analytics segment is identified as the fastest growing segment with highest CAGR value by 2024, this is due to increased mobile ad spending and rising need to understand the performance of mobile marketing across all major end-use verticals, including BFSI, E-Commerce & Retail, and Media & Entertainment. By 2024, application performance analytics segment is expected to reach close to US$ 3000 Mn, increasing at a CAGR of 18.0 % during the foreseen period. The application performance segment is expected to create a promising dollar opportunity of more than US$ 1,900 Mn during the period of evaluation. In terms of value, the mobile marketing/advertising analytics segment is projected to be the most luring segment in the global mobile analytics market. The mobile marketing/advertising segment is predicted to record a CAGR of 22.5%. On the other hand, the application performance analytics segment is likely to rule the market during the period of forecast.

Regional Analysis

In terms of revenue, mobile marketing/advertising analytics segment is anticipated to dominate the North America mobile analytics market by end of 2024. In terms of value, application performance analytics segment is anticipated to increase 2.7X between 2016 and 2024. By 2024, application performance analytics segment is expected to cross US$ 700 Mn, increasing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. In terms of value, the mobile marketing/advertising analytics segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the North America mobile analytics market during the forecast period. Mobile marketing/advertising analytics segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth throughout the forecast period and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 20.0%. Application performance analytics segment is projected to dominate the North America market in terms of value in the years to come.

Asia Pacific is an emerging region in the global mobile analytics market. The market growth will influence the development of the segment type of the global mobile analytics market. In terms of value, the application performance analytics segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the Asia Pacific mobile analytics market during the forecast period. Mobile marketing/advertising analytics segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth throughout the forecast period and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 27.0%. Application performance analytics segment accounted for relatively high market share, valued at more than US$ 120 Mn in 2015. In terms of value, this segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.