Haze Mask Market: Predicted To Grow Rapidly Due To Level Of Pollution Increases Across The Globe 2018 – 2026

Haze masks are protective gears worn over the face to prevent inhalation of harmful particulate matter present in the air. These particulate matter include pollutants and gaseous material emitted from automobiles, industrial equipment and processes, and medical processes. N95, N99, and N100 are the common variants of haze mask used by people. Classification of the masks is based on the density of the pollutant that gets filtered through the masks. For individual use, these three are the recommended variants. The R95 variant helps filter out oil-based pollutants and is used in industrial setting. These masks are available in a range of sizes.

A number of factors are expected to drive the growth of the global haze mask market during the forecast period. As the level of pollution increases across the globe leading to a number of respiratory ailments among large segments of population, the number of potential users of haze masks is likely to witness a steady growth. The growth is expected to be mostly in the individual segment of the haze mask market.

The prospective target segment for haze mask manufacturers among individuals is likely would be the elderly and the child population?these segments being most vulnerable to respiratory diseases. Public awareness initiatives undertaken by community service organizations and governments to educate the mass about the need for masks and how to choose the correct one are projected to drive the demand for these products in the near future.

Consumer incognizance regarding selection of the correct type of haze mask is likely to be a constraint to the growth of the global haze mask market. Affordability is another constraint that is anticipated to be faced by the players in the haze mask market. Once demand for haze masks picks up, and manufacturers start producing larger number of units, the prices are expected to gradually reduce in the global market.

Environmental degradation has led to severe climate change and pollution in major cities across the world. This presents an opportunity for the players in the global haze mask market to increase their sale among individual users. Another potential growth opportunity exists among industries. As industries start putting greater emphasis on safety of workers, the demand for industrial haze masks is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The global haze mask market can be segmented based on product type, product category, material, end-user, size, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, haze masks are of two types: disposable and reusable. On the basis of product category, the global haze mask market can be divided into N95, N99, N100, R95, P95, and P100. In terms of material, the market can be classified into cloth, paper, and polypropylene. Based on distribution channel, the global haze mask market can be bifurcated into online and offline.

Online channels include ecommerce websites as well as direct distribution through company websites. Offline channels comprise medical supply stores, pharmacies, and community service initiatives for distributing haze masks among the poor and needy. In terms of end-user, the global haze mask market can be split into individual, industrial, and commercial. Division of the global haze mask market, on the basis of size, is small, medium, large, extra-large, and free size. The free size variant can be used by anyone. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America are the regional segments of the global haze mask market.

3M, Makrite, Shanghai Gangkai Purifying Products Co., Ltd., The Gerson Company, Fubao Industrial Co., Ltd., Jiangyin Chang-hung Industrial Manufacturing Factory LLC, JINFUYU INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD, SAN HUEI UNITED CO., LTD, Honeywell International Inc, Moldex-Metric, and VALMY are the leading manufacturers in the global haze mask market. Honeywell has launched a mobile application for easy access to product information and learning resources related to personal protective care.