Hereditary Angioedema Market is Predicted to Reach a Valuation of US$ 3.81 Bn by 2025

Global Hereditary Angioedema Market: Scope and Methodology

This report on the global hereditary angioedema market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global hereditary angioedema market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global hereditary angioedema market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of product features of different types of drug class and various pipeline products. Additionally, market related factors such as rise in preference for self-administrable drugs, expiry of market exclusivity of certain drugs, projected launch of the drugs etc. in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Hereditary Angioedema Market: Segmentation

Hereditary Angioedema is a rare genetic disease that is caused by lack or abnormal functioning of the protein C1 inhibitor protein. Lack of functional C1 inhibitor protein leads to high volume of bradykinin, which triggers of blood vessels causing inflammation of body organs. HAE symptoms are often misdiagnosed for common allergies or abdominal pain. Many patients are hospitalized due to HAE attacks. HAE attack in upper airway have proven to be fatal if untreated on its emergence.

Based on drug class, the global hereditary angioedema market has been segmented into C1 esterase inhibitor, Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist, Kallikrein Inhibitor others. The C1 esterase inhibitor is further segmented into drugs namely Cinryze, Berinert and Ruconest. The segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market. The others segment is further sun segmented into conventional and pipeline products. The segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to launch of novel products.

Based on route of administration, the global hereditary angioedema market is segmented into intravenous, subcutaneous injections and oral. The subcutaneous injections is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to availability of approved drugs for acute HAE attack are administered subcutaneously, development of variants of Cinryze and Berinert that can be administered subcutaneously etc.

Based on the distribution channel, the global hereditary angioedema market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and others. Ever increasing number of retail pharmacies is attributed for the significant share of the segment in the global market.

Hereditary Angioedema Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global hereditary angioedema market has been segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. In addition, the regions have been further segmented by major countries from each region.

The report also profiles major players in the hereditary angioedema market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Shire plc, CSL Limited, Pharming Group NV, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and iBio, Inc.

