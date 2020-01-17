Ignition Interlock Devices Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2015-2021

Ignition interlock device is an advanced breathalyser installed in vehicles to measure the Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of the driver, wherein the driver needs to blow breath into the device to give his breath sample. If the alcohol content in the breath sample is more than pre-set limit of the device, the vehicle would not start. Ignition interlock device is used as a tool against drunk driving.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/9164

The ignition interlock device can be used by drivers convicted of DUI as well as by voluntary users who are not convicted of DUI. In order to use this device, the user needs to pay a number of fees, such as installation charges, monitoring fees, device calibration charges, etc. Use of ignition interlock device helps the convicted driver to regain his license much before the completion of his suspension period. However, laws regarding the usage of these devices differ in each state of the U.S and Canada. Some states have made the usage of device mandatory for first-time offenders, while in other states, it’s compulsory for second or third-time offenders.

The trend in this market is the provision of devices with added features by current market players, such as camera, GPS tracker, and attractive cup shaped packaging, in view of avoiding the social awkwardness caused by the usage of ignition interlock device

The North America ignition interlock devices market was valued at US$ 35.1 Mn in 2015 and is anticipated to reach US$ 48.8 Mn, expanding at healthy CAGR of 6.6% in terms of volume and 5.6% in terms of value, over the forecast period.

By technology, the fuel cell technology segment accounted for approximately 97.3% value share of the total market in 2015 and is expected to continue to dominate the market, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% in terms of value throughout the forecast period.

Currently, the key focus of the major market players lies on offering added features such as mobile application, real-time monitoring, GPS tracker, etc.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/9170

Some of the major market players in the North America ignition interlock devices market include Smartstart Inc., Lifesafer Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International) Inc., Intoxalock, Monitech LLC, Alco Alert Interlock, Inc., and Guardian Interlock System Corp.