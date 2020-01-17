Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Key Players are AST Group, CMR Group, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co

Sea-based equipment is highly susceptible to defects and failures. Whenever a shipboard machinery fails or an equipment breaks down, the repairs that follow are known as breakdown maintenance. However, this maintenance is not recommended owing to limited resource availability at sea unless the equipment is very crucial. Preventive maintenance that involves regular lubrications, cleaning, and inspection from time to time to retain an equipment’s healthy condition survives on trend values and relevant analysis. However, it is carried out as per the schedule even if the condition of the equipment is such that it does not require any frequent care. Therefore, predictive maintenance system that proactively understands the equipment’s current state and detects deterioration is any, is largely preferred owing to its cost friendly approach.

Marine engine monitoring system provide ships and vessels with single central way to monitor, control and improve a vessel’s engine operations. It provides improved operational safety, reduced risk of unforeseeable repair costs and optimized monitoring of the engines.

Growth in both, global coastal and maritime tourism as well as in international marine freight transport are the major factors driving the marine engine monitoring system market. Government across the world is also strategizing to develop innovative and smart solutions to promote marine engine monitoring system market. Owing to these factors, large number of huge and complex ships are brought in use giving rise to sophisticated marine engine monitoring systems across the world.

Data standards associated to marine engine monitoring system market vary considerably in different countries of the world. Also, stringent environmental regulations is another major element affecting the market. However, owing to growth in global marine freight transport and increase in naval budgets, the impact of the restraints is expected to remain minimal in the long term.

Opportunity anticipated to boost the marine engine monitoring system market includes technological innovations in marine propulsion systems and development of big data analytics. Owing to the modular and scalable system structure, various modules can be organized and combined to suit specific requirements. Also, since these modules are completely compatible with one another, they offer unified data sharing and a reliable operation environment. Furthermore, it has become easier to extend the functionality by integrating supplementary hardware units such as input/output modules, operator stations, etc.

