Mobile Application Testing Services Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2024

Mobile application testing is the process through which applications are tested for required quality, functionality, compatibility, usability, performance and other characteristics. It includes a broad range of application testing and evaluation techniques that encompasses both standard software testing and mobile-platform-specific testing procedures.

Global Mobile Application Testing Services market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Accenture

Capgemini

IBM

Wipro

Cognizant

Cigniti

Infosys

NTT Data

ScienceSoft

QualiTest

Testlio

QA InfoTech

TestFort QA Lab

Infuse

ITechArt

RTTS

Test Triangle

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

BFSI

Telecom

IT

Retail

Media

Others

Major Type as follows:

Manual

Automation

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of Application

1.1.4 Scope of Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Production

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Accenture

3.1.1 Company Information

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Capgemini

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 IBM

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Wipro

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Cognizant

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Cigniti

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Infosys

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 NTT Data

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 ScienceSoft

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 QualiTest

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Testlio

3.11.1 Company Information

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 QA InfoTech

3.12.1 Company Information

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 TestFort QA Lab

3.13.1 Company Information

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 Infuse

3.14.1 Company Information

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.14.4 Recent Development

3.15 ITechArt

3.15.1 Company Information

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.15.4 Recent Development

3.16 RTTS

3.16.1 Company Information

3.16.2 Product & Services

3.16.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

3.17 Test Triangle

3.17.1 Company Information

3.17.2 Product & Services

3.17.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)

4 Major Application

4.1 BFSI

4.1.1 Overview

4.1.2 BFSI Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Telecom

4.2.1 Overview

4.2.2 Telecom Market Size and Forecast

4.3 IT

4.3.1 Overview

4.3.2 IT Market Size and Forecast

4.4 Retail

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Retail Market Size and Forecast

4.5 Media

4.5.1 Overview

4.5.2 Media Market Size and Forecast

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Overview

4.6.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

