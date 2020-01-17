Global Multiplex Assays Market – Snapshot

Multiplex assays can be defined as the type of immunoassay that employs magnetic beads for simultaneously measuring a range of analytes in a single reaction. Multiplex assays are considered to be derivatives of enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). However, these are preferred over singleplex ELISA, owing to their advantages such as high throughput, greater output per sample volume, and increased efficiency.

The global multiplex assays market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,277.31 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.90% from 2018 to 2026. Expansion of the market can be attributed to the advantages offered by multiplex assays over singleplex assays, rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer that can be detected easily at earlier stages, government and private funding for carrying out research, and strategic acquisitions among market players to enhance the reach of the multiplex assay kits. However, the high cost of instruments used to perform multiplex assays, non-availability of diagnostic kits, and lack of skilled labor are anticipated to restrain the market.

In terms of product, the market has been segmented into instruments, consumables, and software. The consumables segment has been further sub-segmented into reagents and kits, microplates and micropipettes, and others. Consumables was the dominant segment in 2017. It is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. It is anticipated to propel at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the significant increase in focus on research and development by major market players, which would lead to repeat orders for consumables, contributing to the rise in revenues. Among the consumables segment, the reagents and kits sub-segment is expected to account for a major share of the consumables segment, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the market has been classified into multiplex RT-PCR, flow cytometry, fluorescence, luminescence, and others. The flow cytometry segment dominated the market in 2017. It is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Robust expansion of the segment can be attributed to the ease of performing multiplex assays through this technology, which offers the flexibility of running a large number of samples simultaneously with accuracy. This, in turn, fuels the segment. Additionally, the focus on development of multiplex bead-based assays for flow cytometers propels the segment.

In terms of type, the market has been segregated into protein, nucleic acid, and cell. The protein segment has been further sub-segmented into planar and bead-based. The nucleic acid segment has been split into planar and bead-based. The protein segment dominated the market in 2017. It is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Expansion of the segment can be attributed to the increase in analyzing protein samples precisely and simultaneously for dynamic and static as well as predictive, descriptive, and biological research. In terms of protein segment, the bead-based sub-segment is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to its application in the analysis of various infectious diseases and autoimmune diseases.

