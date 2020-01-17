Patient Scheduling Applications Market 2025: Top Key Players eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Booking a physician’s appointment online has gained popularity in past few years. In developed countries such as the U.S., Japan, and European countries, the majority of hospitals use online patient scheduling applications in order to make the appointment schedule process more streamlined and reduces the waiting time to the great extent. National Health Services (NHS) study shows that the average waiting time in U.K. NHS hospitals has decreased to 24 minutes after implementation of online patient scheduling processes.

As the global population is growing at a faster pace, so does the need for healthcare services. The immediate effect of this can be seen prominently on appointment scheduling. Conventional manual patient scheduling processes that previously were adequate may no longer be able to handle this rise in patients flow. Patient scheduling applications-commonly known as online scheduling software or online appointment booking applications or online scheduler-provide best solution to the management of swell in a number of patients seeking for healthcare at medical facilities, hospitals, wellness centers, and holistic groups.

In today’s web-connected society, more and more patients are preferring to conduct common activities such as appointment scheduling online instead of doing it on phone call. This patient scheduling applications have also made patient scheduling process easier for administrative staff at healthcare facilities and thus more and more facilities are adopting it over time.

Technological advancements and growing need to manage surging patient flow are the primary factors driving adoption of patient scheduling applications across the globe. Moreover, increasing demand for outpatient care services is expected to drive the growth of patient scheduling applications market. Value-added services provided by vendors of patient scheduling applications such as e-mail o text message reminders provided to patients, record-keeping facility, repeat patient reminders etc. patient scheduling applications provide 24 hours convenience. While patients and healthcare professionals certainly have its benefits, implementation of patient scheduling applications creates new challenges for healthcare facility administrators and staff members. Also, low penetration of internet applications in developing countries limits the widespread application of patient scheduling applications.

The global market for patient scheduling applications is segmented on basis of application type, revenue generation model, end user, and geography:

Segmentation by Application Type Desktop Applications Web-based Applications (Software as service)

Segmentation by Revenue Generation Model Pay-per-service Subscription Based Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic Centers Other Healthcare Facilities (vaccination centers etc.)



On the basis of end users, the global patient scheduling applications market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and other healthcare facilities. Hospital end-user segment is anticipated to contribute the maximum share among all four end users. Due to high patient flow. Variety of online appointment scheduling applications are available on the market which varies greatly in functionality, features, and services offered. Many patient scheduling applications provide integrated service for remote monitoring, mobile health consultations, access to electronic health records etc.

On the basis of regional presence, global patient scheduling applications market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global patient scheduling applications market due to highest adoption rates and prevalence of chronic diseases. Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in global patient scheduling applications market due to cost-saving measures being taken by healthcare systems in EU

Some of the major players identified in global patient scheduling applications market include Square, Inc., Practo, Zocdoc, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Quality Systems, Inc., Doximity Inc.etc. among others.