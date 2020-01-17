Phone based Authentication Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Phone based Authentication Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its database.

Phones, especially mobile phones are becoming multipurpose devices as they have more processing power and are available at an affordable cost. The usage of smartphones is growing and it is being used for various business and personal activities, thereby increasing efficiency, reliability, and effectiveness of each tool. However, the growing usage of phones have made them vulnerable, leading to the increase in cyber-attacks. Even the best known security software has failed to produce concrete results. Thus, organizations are introducing various factors of authentication such as including text message as well as voice notifications. Vendors are introducing different authentication factors including two factor, three factor, three factor, and other multifactor authentication tools. Phone based authentication continues to be the popular choice of authentication among customers within enterprises. In a phone based authentication solution uses smart phones and tablets for authentication. According to Cisco Visual Networking Index: Forecast and Methodology, 2016 –2021, smartphones are expected to account for 33% of total IP traffic by 2021, up from 13% in 2016, thereby leading to greater demand for phone based authentication solutions.

As the number of smart connected devices continues to rise drastically, organizations focus on managing, maintaining, and monitoring data. This will lead to the growing need for network communication solutions. Moreover, as the adoption of internet of things (IoT) continues to increase exponentially with its increasing implementation in the retail sector, educational institutions, and BFSI, organizations are focusing on enhancing their processes. This, combined with the usage of smartphones to access enterprise data is expected to drive the need for the adoption and development of suitable information security services and products in real-time, such as phone-based authentication solutions.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8244

Key drivers helping in the growth of the global phone based authentication market include the growing mobile workforce within enterprises. Businesses are becoming fast paced in order to support partners, customers, and suppliers distributed across the globe, and the workforce has become more mobile, thereby leading to demand for phone based authentication solutions. Also, the growth of online data sharing and high profile cyber-attacks has also led to the need for phone based authentication systems. As security tends to be of utmost importance to organizations globally, the phone based authentication market demand is likely to continue in future and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The global phone based authentication market can be categorized based on phone type, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. Based on phone type, the phone based authentication market can be classified into landline and mobile. Based on enterprise size, the phone based authentication market can be segregated into large enterprises, and small and medium size enterprises (SMEs). Based on end-user, the global phone based authentication market can be segregated into education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail and ecommerce, energy and power, government, aerospace and defense, healthcare, life science, telecom and IT, and manufacturing. Based on region, the global phone based authentication market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the global phone based authentication market include CA Technologies, Gemalto NV, Shearwater Group, Symantec Corporation, VASCO Data Security International Inc., Dell EMC, SecureAuth Corporation, Deepnet Security Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., TeleSign Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. These companies are investing considerably in research and development so as to incorporate new technologies in their solutions and develop new products to gain market share in the near future. Also, these major vendors are entering into partnerships with local players in order to expand their presence and gain market share in the regional markets.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/8244

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]