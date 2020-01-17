Portable Gas Analyzer Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of “Portable Gas Analyzer Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 202”.

Overview:-

The portable sulfur analyzer provides sulfur analysis results from ultra-low sulfur fuels and gasoline to marine fuels and crudes. The portable sulfur analyzer is suitable for operating in-the-field, on-board marine environments and in laboratories and can be used in refinery labs, pipeline terminals, on-board use, additive plants, testing vans and inspection laboratories. Portable sulfur analyzer utilizes focusing and monochromatic optics to increase excitation intensity and improves signal-to-background over high power traditional WD XRF instruments which use MWD XRF which is a direct measurement technique and does not require consumable gasses or sample conversion. This enables significantly improved detection limits and precision and a reduced sensitivity to matrix effects. A monochromatic and focused primary beam excites the sample and secondary characteristic fluorescence x-rays are emitted from the sample. A second monochromatic optic selects the sulfur characteristic x-rays and directs these x-rays to the detector. The portable sulfur analyzer uses imaging software which records a full spectrum at each and every pixel of the element image, enabling post-acquisition element image generation and comparison, and spectrum generation from user-defined regions in the image with subsequent qualitative and quantitative characterization. Transmitted X-ray imaging provides additional insight into a sample’s structure, allowing features invisible by eye to become immediately apparent.

Portable sulfur analyzer market: Drivers and Restraints

Portable sulfur analyzer market is mainly driven by its applications in petrochemical, refineries, food & beverage, gas pipeline, and chemical industries. The infrastructural need in industrial sector helps the portable sulfur analyzer market to grow. The oil and gas and chemical industries have been the largest end-users and also the fastest-growing market for the portable sulfur analyzer. Safety control for industrial gas processes is one of the key driving factors for portable sulfur analyzer market. Government regulations for industrial safety have created the demand for the portable sulfur analyzers.

Portable sulfur analyzers market is currently undergoing high level of research activities to develop new devices for industrial safety. The other factor restraining the growth of this market is high cost of the products and availability of service.

Portable sulfur analyzer market: Segmentation

Portable sulfur analyzer market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Tubular Sulfur Analyzer

Electric Arc Sulfur Analyzer

High-frequency Sulfur Analyzer

End-user

Metallurgy & Metal

Machinery

Other

Portable Sulfur Analyzer Market: Regional outlook

On the basis of regions, Portable sulfur analyzer market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America portable sulfur analyzer market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Portable sulfur analyzer market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. The portable sulfur analyzer in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

Portable sulfur analyzer market: Competition Landscape

Major players dominating the Portable sulfur analyzer market are ABB Group, Envent Engineering Ltd., Horiba, Ltd., Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Eltra GmbH, Changsha Kaiyuan Instruments Co., Ltd, AMETEK, Inc.

