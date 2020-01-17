Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market – Increase in Preterm Births to Propel Market Growth

Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market – Snapshot

Premature rupture of membranes (PROM) is one of the leading causes of preterm births. Increase in number of preterm births due to rise in average age of women being pregnant and various health concerns such as diabetes and high blood pressure among women drive the global preterm birth and prom testing market. Additionally, increase in demand for point-of-care testing devices and rise in demand for cost effective diagnostic tests are the key factors propelling the market. However, lack of awareness about new technologies for diagnosis of preterm births and use of alternative diagnostic options such as ultrasound, transvaginal scan, uterine monitoring, and lab tests restrain the global market.

Based on test type, the global preterm birth and PROM testing market has been bifurcated into preterm birth tests and PROM tests. The preterm birth tests segment has been classified into pelvic exam, ultrasound, uterine monitoring, and biomarkers. The PROM tests segment has been categorized into nitrazine test, ferning test, pooling, ultrasound, fetal fibronectin test, biomarkers, and others. Increase in the number of preterm births, high incidence of preterm births, rise in the number of specialty clinics, and easy detection of preterm birth through PROM tests are expected to augment the segment. In terms of revenue, the preterm birth tests segment dominated the global preterm birth and PROM testing market. However, availability of other tests in the market is likely to hamper the growth of the segment.

In terms of end-user, the global preterm birth and PROM testing market has been divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. Increase in awareness about specialty treatments is a key driver of the diagnostic laboratories segment. Additionally, surge in demand for preterm diagnostic services and rise in the number of diagnostic procedures such as ultrasound and pelvic examinations for pregnant women are anticipated to propel the segment. The others segment is likely to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to shift of treatment toward nursing homes and specialized clinics.

