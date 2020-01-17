Respiratory Devices Market: Rising Demand for Homecare Therapeutic Devices to Boost the Market Demand

In terms of product type, the global respiratory devices market has been segmented into therapeutic devices and diagnostic & monitoring devices. The therapeutic devices segment has been classified into drug delivery devices, mechanical ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure, resuscitators, humidifiers, airway clearance devices, oxygen concentrators, consumables & disposables, and others. The diagnostic and monitoring device segment has been categorized into pulse oximeters, capnographs, spirometers, polysomnographs, peak flow meters, gas analyzers, and others. Based on application, the market has been divided into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, obstructive sleep apnea, respiratory distress syndrome, cystic fibrosis, and pneumonia. The global respiratory devices market has been analyzed based on increasing cases of respiratory diseases, technology trend, expenditure on emerging technology, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

North America captured the largest share of the global respiratory devices market in 2017, owing to increase in the number of people suffering from respiratory diseases, rise in diagnosis and treatment, and presence of key players. Asia Pacific is projected to gain market share during the forecast period. The respiratory devices market in the region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2026, owing to rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases, increase in geriatric population, and government support for respiratory device manufacturers.

Key companies operating in the global respiratory devices market and profiled in the report include ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V, and Vyaire Medical, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company). These players are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and capture higher market share. Other players operating in this market are Smiths Medical (part of Smiths Group plc), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare (part of General Electric Company), Getinge AB, Medtronic plc, and Chart Industries, among others.