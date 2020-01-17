RFID Locks Market – High-level Security Solutions Rising Adoption for Growth

RFID locks are designed to perform unlocking and locking operations. Each access device contains the encoded data on the RFID chip. When the access device comes in the vicinity of the lock’s (reader’s antenna), the chip transmits the data, thus identifying the user. Enhanced security, compliance, audit trails, and efficiency are just a few of the reasons people are looking to deploy electronic security.

Since the 1970’s, RFID locks have progressed significantly when they were prominently used in the hospitality industry and relied upon holes that were pierced into the cards. The market for RFID locks is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period 2018-2026. The market is expected to reach 16,450.6 Mn in 2026.

With increase in property crime, home invasions and burglaries in the past few years, demand for RFID lock solutions across the residential and other sectorsis unceasingly increasing, which is expected to propel growth of the RFID locks market in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, increasing smartphone penetration and its user friendly experience is providing a better channel for companies to reach out to customers and offer their product services rightinto the customers hand by enabling them to control the door locksmore conveniently. This would lead to increase in the smart lock user base, thus supporting the growth of the RFID locks market.

The RFID locks market is segmented in terms of access device and application. Based on access device, themarket is further bifurcated into key cards, mobile phones, wearables, and key fobs. In terms of application, the market is segmented into hospitality, automotive, aerospace & defense, residential, manufacturing, BFSI, retail, transportation & logistics, and others (governments & public utilities, healthcare, etc.).

Growth of the market is majorly due the increasing number of people opting for latest solutions and technologies available in the market, aiming at ensuring high levels of security and automation in the premises. Apart from this, interoperability of multiple devices with a high level of convergence would lead to greater market attraction. All these factors are expected to drive the RFID locks market during the forecast period.

However, low IT literacy is hampering large-scale acceptance by consumers and thus is a major concern restraining the market. Similarly, unaffordable prices of security solutions is restricting the potential customer base in regions such as Asia Pacific and MEA,thus limiting the growth of the RFID locks market.

However, rapid development in terms of innovations, and growing adoption and awareness of having advanced security solutions among the population in emerging economies especially in China, India, and in Southeast Asian countries is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the RFID lock market players in longterm.

Market Segmentation: Global RFID locks Market

By Access Device

Key Cards

Mobile Phones

Wearables

Key fobs

By Application