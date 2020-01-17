Sclerotium Gum Market NEW INNOVATION, BUSINESS OUTLOOK AND RESEARCH 2019 TO 2027

Sclerotium Gum: Market outlook

The escalating growth for cosmetic and personal care industry and increasing demand for premium cosmetic products is giving rise to the Sclerotium gum Market over the forecast year. Sclerotium gum is a nature-derived, water-soluble polysaccharide produced by the process of fermentation of Sclerotium rolfsii, a filamentous fungus. Sclerotium gum is an extremely multipurpose ingredient, which improves the sensory characteristic of cosmetics and personal care products.

Sclerotium gum has rheological properties, and unlike most synthetic and natural gums, is resistant to hydrolysis, has high thermal stability, and preserves skin moisture and thus is widely used in the formulation of cosmetic products. Sclerotium gum is used in abundant cosmetic and personal care products and formulations due to its competence as a potential emulsifier, thickening agent, and stabilizer. The increasing demand for cosmetic and personal care products including hair care, sun care, skin care, color cosmetics, an others is giving rise to sclerotium gum owing to drivers like rising disposable income, growing demand for natural and organic personal care products, growing online retailing, and others.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=64131

Global Growth in the Beauty Market is Leading to the Growing Demand for Sclerotium Gum

The sclerotium gum market is expected to witness spurt growth over the forecast period. The increasing number of working individuals across the globe is resulting in increasing consumers spending capacity on cosmetic and personal care, which in turn is leading to rising sales of quality products. The growing sales for cosmetics and personal care products are thus creating demand for sclerotium gum. Sclerotium gum enhances the sensory and qualitative appeal of the cosmetics products due to its properties including sensory improver, thickening agent, moisturizing property, stabilizer, cold-solubility, electrolyte tolerant, foam stabilizer, and sparkling clarity. Besides, consumer inclination to buy clean label personal care and cosmetic products is shifting significantly upwards due to increasing awareness regarding the benefits of natural and organic ingredients. Consumers are gradually opting for clean label products owing to the presence of toxic ingredients in chemical or synthetic products. Sclerotium gum is a naturally derived ingredient used in the cosmetics products thus are witnessing growing demand. Also, personal care and cosmetic products are nowadays readily available to consumers through online retailing. Online retailing has increased product penetration and provided greater accessibility of cosmetics and personal care products to consumers. The increasing online retailing is thus creating demand for more products thus creating demand for cosmetic ingredients like sclerotium gum. Also, aggressive advertising and promotional activities by key players are steadily contributing to the growing cosmetics and personal care market, which in turn is fuelling the demand for sclerotium gum.

Global Sclerotium Gum: Key Players

Some of the major players of sclerotium gum market include: Univar Inc., BASF SE, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Cargill, Inc., Beijing Brilliance Bio, Fitz Chem LLC, Pure Ingredients Ltd, and others

Opportunities for Participants of Sclerotium Gum Market:

The market for sclerotium gum is anticipated to witness a growing demand over the forecast period. North America is expected to account for maximum market share for the sclerotium market. North America cosmetic products market is expected to witness robust growth owing to the high consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural and organic personal care products in comparison to conventional products. Moreover, the launch of new products is stimulating market growth for cosmetics and personal care products. The increasing demand for cosmetic and personal care products is further creating demand for sclerotium gum which is used in the formulation of these products. Thus North America is expected to account for maximum market share for sclerotium gum. Besides, the Asia Pacific region is expected to provide maximum growth opportunities to the sclerotium market owing to increasing internet penetration in the region, and rising focus of significant brands on building their digital capabilities has increased online sales of cosmetic products. Therefore, e-Commerce has contributed significantly to the growth of the cosmetic market in the Asia Pacific region which is opening the way for sclerotium gum market.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sclerotium-gum-market.html

The sclerotium gum market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the sclerotium gum market, including but not limited to: end use, function, and regional markets.