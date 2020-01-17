Technology Adoption: Data Integration Market By Key Players – SAP SE, Cisco, Oracle Corp, Microsoft Corp, Informatica

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Data Integration Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

The global market for data integration has expanded at a significant pace in the past few years owing to the massive rise in the use of computers and other variety of portable computing devices such as smartphones and tablets across a number of industry. The enterprise sector is adopting advanced technologies at a rapid pace so as to derive valuable business perceptions from data. The mounting volume of data along with the heterogeneity associated with data that is recovered from a myriad of sources are likely to emerge as the key drivers of the global data integration market over the next few years.

The market is also expected to be driven due to the massive increase in the adoption of cloud computing across the enterprise sector is also likely to bode well for the data integration market over the report’s forecast period. The report presents a thorough account of the other factors that are likely to influence the market at a notable level. An overview of the present growth dynamics of the global data integration market, with respect of key regional markets and key segments of the market is also included in the report.

Global Data Integration Market: Segmentation

For presenting a more detailed analysis of the market, the report segments the market on the basis of criteria such as deployment model, business usage, organizational size, end-use, and geography. On the basis of deployment model, the market has been segmented into on-premise and on-demand. On the basis of business usage, the market has been segmented into finance, human resource, marketing, sales, and operations.

Based on the size of organization, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into IT and telecommunication, banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and healthcare.

Global Data Integration Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

From a geographical perspective, the report covers the market for data integration across regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the market in North America acquired the dominant share in the overall market in 2016 and the regional market is also likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period, thanks to vast usage of advanced electronics, increased adoption of IoT solutions across a number of industries, and the presence of several leading data integration companies in the region.

Over the report’s forecast period, the data integration market is likely to witness massive traction in Asia Pacific as the region is witnessing a rapid pace of industrialization; the increased focus on digitization and virtualization of processes and operations across several industries has also increased at a promising pace in the region in the past few years. In the region, Japan and China accounted for the dominant share in 2016 and are also expected to continue to account for a significant share in the regional market over the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global data integration market are SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Informatica Corporation, Information Builders, SAS Institute, Inc., HVR Software, Attunity Ltd., Talend, and Denodo Technologies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

