Thrombocythemia Drug Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2017-2025

Thrombocythemia is also referred as essential thrombocythemia or primary thrombocythemia. Thrombocythemia is a rare chronic blood clotting disorder caused by bone marrow. It is a condition in which blood has higher platelets compare to normal platelets. The normal range of platelet in human blood is 150,000 to 450,000 per microliter. Blood clots can occur suddenly in patients suffering from thrombocythemia. Abnormal blood clotting can be fatal as it may block the flow of blood to the heart, brain, liver, or other organs.

According to research, thrombocythemia is common in women and people over 50 years of age. Headache, chest pain, lightheadedness or dizziness, slightly enlarged spleen, fainting, changes in vision, weakness, numbness or tingling in feet or hands, redness, or throbbing are the common symptoms of thrombocythemia.

Discharge of blood in urine, getting bruised easily, bleeding from nose or gums or mouth, or discharge of blood in stool are the rare symptoms of primary thrombocythemia. Shortness of breath, seizures, weakness or numbness in arm, leg, or face, or heart attack are high risk complications for thrombocythemia.

A complete blood count (CBC), blood smear, genetic testing (JAK2, CALR, or MPL gene), bone marrow aspiration, uric acid level are studied by healthcare professionals in order to diagnose thrombocythemia. Medical treatment of thrombocythemia depends on the severity of the disorder. Currently, hydroxyurea, anagrelide, interferon alfa, and low-dose aspirin are used commonly used for the treatment of thrombocythemia. In case of emergency, plateletpheres is also used to treat thrombocythemia. General prevalence of thrombocythemia is approximately 30 in 100,000 persons. Rise in prevalence of thrombocythemia in the geriatric population drive the market globally.

The global thrombocythemia drugs market can be segmented based on medical treatment and region. In terms of medical treatment, the thrombocythemia drug market can be categorized into anti-platelet treatment, platelet-lowering treatment, alternative cytoreductive therapy, and others. Aspirin is the gold standard treatment of thrombocythemia. It reduces the symptoms of declined platelets count. Hydroxyurea is platelet-lowering treatment for thrombocythemia subjects. Interferon-α (IFN-α) also offers significant results in reducing the platelet number. Pipobroman is an alternative cytoreductive therapy which is proposed to control the platelet number in elderly patients with essential thrombocythemia. In terms of revenue, the anti-platelet treatment and platelet-lowering treatment segments hold major shares of the thrombocythemia drugs market globally.

Geographically, the global thrombocythemia drug market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. These regions can be further divided by countries and medical treatment. North America is the leading market for thrombocythemia drugs. In terms of revenue, the U.S. holds a major share of the thrombocythemia drugs market in North America. The thrombocythemia drug market in Europe is expanding rapidly due to increase in the number of elderly patients in the region.

The thrombocythemia drug market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to expand significantly in the near future. Developing countries such as China and India are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the thrombocythemia drug market in Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2025 due to better health care infrastructure, economic growth, increase in the number of insurance payers, growth of the private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people in these countries. Brazil and Mexico dominate the thrombocythemia drug market in Latin America. South Africa, Turkey, and other developing countries in Middle East & Africa propel the thrombocythemia drug market in the region.

Key players operating in the global thrombocythemia drugs market are AstraZeneca plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Shire plc, Torrent Pharms Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Impax Laboratories, Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sandoz (Novartis AG), Luitpold Pharms Inc., Zydus Healthcare Ltd., and Cipla, Inc.

