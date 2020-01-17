Tire Curing Press Market: Rising Demand For Green Tires Due To Emission Control

Curing is the procedure of applying pressure to the green tire in a mold to give it a final shape. The procedure includes applying heat energy to stimulate a chemical reaction between the rubber compounds and other materials. In the tire curing process, a rubber bladder is inserted to the tire after transferring onto the lower mold bead seat and the mold closes while the bladder inflates. Increased bladder pressure inside the mold make the green tire flow due to closing of mold and sidewall inscription engraved into the mold. The temperature used in the procedure is around 350 degrees Fahrenheit and the pressure around 350 PSI. At the end, when the mold opens, the tire is stripped out of the mold and is placed on a post cure inflator holding the tire fully inflated in the cooling process.

The two generic curing press types are hydraulic and mechanical. Hydraulic press utilizes hydraulic oil as the prime mover for machine motion while mechanical press holds the mold closed through toggle linkages. Hydraulic press is considered as the cost-effective option and is relatively lightweight, since the press structure does not have to withstand the mold-opening pressure. Additionally, hydraulic curing press as compared to mechanical curing press has higher concentricity, parallelism and resetting equipment accuracy, which is more appropriate for vulcanized radial tire. Large off-road tires takes approximately 24 hours of cure times and are often cured in an oven.

Rising demand for green tires due to emission control is expected to be the major driver of the tire curing press market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the application of green tires in vehicles offers improved fuel efficiency and low rolling resistance which also assists in reducing emission from the vehicle. These factors are projected to positively influence the production of green tires and tire curing press over the forecast period. Additionally, the tire curing press does not require regular maintenance which further helps in reducing overall maintenance and operational cost. This in turn is anticipated to contribute majorly to the tire curing press market growth over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness among manufacturers about the benefits of tire curing press is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The global tire curing press market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the tire curing press market is categorized into mechanical curing press machine, hybrid curing press machine, and hydraulic curing press machine. The hydraulic tire curing press segment is projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period since it offers smoother operation and generates less noise during the curing process in comparison to the mechanical tire curing press. Furthermore, hydraulic curing press requires less maintenance, is easy to operate, and occupies less space as compared to mechanical tire curing press machines. This is also expected to fuel the demand for hydraulic curing press machines over the forecast period. Based on application, the tire curing press market is segregated into radical tire and ordinary tire.

