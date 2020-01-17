Tobacco Packaging Market: Industry Outlook, Investment Analysis, and Revenue- 2024

Tobacco is a plant belonging to the Solanacae or nightshade plant family. Tobacco is generally used for smoking and chewing as it acts as a stimulant due to its high nicotine content. Tobacco packaging industry involves packaging of dried tobacco leaves used for making bidis, cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, cigars, dissolvable tobacco and shishas or water pipes. Packaging enhances and protects tobacco products from external impacts during transportation. Cigarettes are one of the most widely used tobacco products which consist of delicately cut tobacco leaves rolled in lean paper Cigars on the other hand are larger in size and do not necessarily contain a filter.

Bidis are made by hand rolling of loose tobacco in tendu leaves. Smokeless tobacco is used as a snuff for chewing or dipping. Materials used for primary tobacco packaging include films, boards, cartons, foils, paper, laminates and membranes. Bulk or commercial tobacco packaging employs use of hinge-lid cartons, bundle wraps, shells and slides. Cigarette production currently has the largest share in the tobacco packaging market.

The demand for tobacco packaging is driven by increased global cigarette production. Increased population and per capita income in developing countries has resulted in changing lifestyles, increased workload, and stress especially in urban areas. To manage stress and weight issues, people are getting inclined towards the use of stimulants and anti-depressants, cigarettes being one of them. Furthermore, cigarettes have become a huge attraction amongst the youth population which has also led to an increase in its consumption.

Currently, different production technologies are being used for tobacco packaging including hot-foil stamping and rotogravure & offset printing. However, tobacco is a highly carcinogenic substance. Consumption of tobacco products can lead to mouth cancer and respiratory disorders. Increased consumer awareness and regulations imposed by the World Health Organisation (W.H.O.) might hinder the growth of tobacco packaging market. Currently, to reduce the ill effects of tobacco, it is now been mixed along with cloves and green tea leaves to produce herbal cigarettes.