Urban Farming (agriculture): cultivating and distributing food in or around urban areas

Urban agriculture, urban farming, or urban gardening is the practice of cultivating, processing and distributing food in or around urban areas. Urban agriculture can also involve animal husbandry, aquaculture, agroforestry, urban beekeeping, and horticulture.

In 2018, the global Urban Farming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Urban Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Urban Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Gotham Greens

Brooklyn Grange Farm

UrbanFarmers AG

BrightFarms

GrowUP Urban Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Edenworks

Pasona

Sky Green

Green Sense Farms

American Hydroponics

Agrilution

Certhon

Dalsem

Harnois Greenhouses

Richel Group

Urban Crop Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems

Philips Lighting

Everlight Electronics

Argus Controls Systems

Netafim

Hydrodynamics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Animal Husbandry

Aquaculture

Agroforestry

Urban Beekeeping

Horticulture

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Community

Home Gardens

Corporate

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Urban Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Urban Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

